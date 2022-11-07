Dogs Play a Vital Role in Children's Mental Health

North Shore Animal League America's Mutt-i-grees® Curriculum Develops New Online Resource For School Dog Program With Funding From Robert H. Spitz Foundation

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- North Shore Animal League America's Mutt-i-grees® Curriculum develops a comprehensive online "playbook" explaining the benefits and implementation of the School Dog Program with a grant from the Scranton, PA based Robert H. Spitz Foundation. The course and other resources of Mutt-i-grees Curriculum help educators support mental health through social emotional learning and humane education.

New Mutt-i-grees program helps educators partner with rescue dogs. Photo: North Shore Animal League America

The continued support by the Robert H. Spitz Foundation for North Shore Animal League America's rescue and education endeavors is greatly appreciated as they continue to fulfill their no-kill mission to Rescue, Nurture, Adopt, and Educate.

A grant funded the development of a second online professional education offering, Mutt-i-grees School Dog Course, available to educators through the program's website - muttigrees.org. Building on the first course, Mutt-i-grees, An Introduction, this course dives into the best practices and protocols for the School Dog Program which integrates rescue dogs into the daily school routines.

The Mutt-i-grees Curriculum was developed in collaboration with Yale University School of the 21st Century. The program bridges humane education with social emotional learning. Now in its 13th year, more than 5,000 educational settings across the country, in Canada, and in a few European countries have utilized this innovative resource to build kindness by focusing on the plight of homeless animals. North Shore Animal League America's no-kill mission resonates among educators, parents, and students while the Mutt-i-grees Curriculum cultivates the next generation of animal adopters, advocates, and influencers.

According to Jayne Vitale, Director of Education and Youth Programs for North Shore Animal League America, "This grant allowed us to expand our digital offerings bringing our resources to teachers, librarians, and students. We are excited to provide content on the School Dog Program in such an accessible format. Routine webinars with various subject experts, reading sessions for authors to read their books to students, and student-lead rescue discussions were also supported by the grant. We appreciate that the Robert H. Spitz Foundation shares our vision to expand humane education."

For more information about North Shore Animal League America's Mutt-i-grees® Curriculum, please visit: www.muttigrees.org

About North Shore Animal League America

Animal League America has saved more than 1.1 million lives. As the world's largest no-kill rescue and adoption organization, we understand that a rescue isn't complete until each animal is placed into a loving home. Our innovative programs provide education to reduce animal cruelty and advance standards in animal welfare. We reach across the country to rescue animals from overcrowded shelters, unwanted litters, puppy mills, natural disasters and other emergencies and find them permanent, loving homes.

About the Robert H. Spitz Foundation

Scranton Area Community Foundation has served as administrator of the Robert H. Spitz Foundation since 2016. The Robert H. Spitz Foundation is a tax-exempt, private foundation and supports initiatives and programs serving the residents of Lackawanna County and Northeastern Pennsylvania. Formed in 2015 through the estate of Mr. Spitz, the Robert H. Spitz Foundation supports an array of projects and programs that improve the Northeastern Pennsylvania region. To date, the Robert H. Spitz Foundation has provided over $2.1 million in funding to the community.

