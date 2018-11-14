Dogtopia Highlights Outstanding Franchisees and Unveils Impressive Charitable Fundraising at Annual Conference

PHOENIX, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of an unprecedented year of expansion, charitable giving and serving dogs and pet parents across America, Dogtopia, the nation's fastest-growing dog daycare, boarding and spa franchise, recently celebrated its annual conference in Scottsdale. During the conference, Dogtopians were able to network with fellow franchisees and vendors, attend leadership seminars, participate in fundraisers for the Dogtopia Foundation, and more.

Dogtopia franchisees were awarded with several accolades to celebrate their success over the last year. A few award winners include:

Franchisee of the Year : Suzanne Dukes and Brian Fitzpatrick , Manassas and Gainesville, Virginia

: and , and Rookie of the Year : Peter Dufall , San Jose, California

: , Guinness Book Award : Jeff and Pam Miller , Plano, Texas

: , Canine Coach of the Year : Rayshelle Richardson , San Jose, California

: , Manager of the Year : Andi McNeil , Fredericksburg, Virginia

: , Noble Cause Award Winners: Jan Folk , South Coast, California and Connie Emery-Walker , Tysons Corner, Virginia

"Owning a Dogtopia has been such a rewarding experience and a great opportunity to better our community and beyond through initiatives with the Dogtopia Foundation," said Suzanne Dukes of Dogtopia of Manassas and Gainesville. "After a successful year, we look forward to seeing the expansion and charitable initiatives the brand accomplishes in 2019."

During the Dogtopia conference, franchisees were encouraged to participate in a Puppies and Prosecco event, as well as a Live Auction, in which all proceeds went to the Dogtopia Foundation. In total, the brand was able to raise more than $70,000 during the three-day conference, all in which will help aid in sponsoring service dogs for veterans, youth literacy programs, and employment initiative for adults with autism. Franchisees also had the opportunity to delve into workshops designed to energize and educate their Dogtopia knowledge.

"After a year of extensive growth and breaking into new territories, we were excited to celebrate the immense success the brand has experienced at this year's conference," said Neil Gill, CEO & President of Dogtopia. "We are continuously impressed by the hard work and dedication we see from our franchisees and are inspired by the impact they've created within their own communities. We look forward to celebrating another year of growth and expansion at next year's conference."

With more than 80 locations across North America and Canada, Dogtopia is the nation's fastest-growing brand in the pet industry. At Dogtopia, dogs enjoy an open-play environment with protective rubber flooring to ease joints while promoting safe socialization, exercise, and education. Dogtopia's fees are all-inclusive with meals prepared according to each pet parent's request at no extra charge, or pet parents can bring their own food. Dogtopia's webcams also provide pet parents with peace of mind and the ability to check in on their pups when they are away.

About Dogtopia

Founded in 2002, Dogtopia is an early pioneer and innovator in the pet services industry, offering an experience focused on quality of care, safety and transparency in the market. With an emphasis on education, exercise and socialization for dogs, pet parents have the assurance of leaving their beloved furry family members in the hands of trained professionals in an environment created with the safety of dogs in mind. With more than 80 locations across North America, the brand is now the largest provider of specialty daycare in the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.dogtopia.com.

About Dogtopia Foundation

The Dogtopia Foundation enables dogs to positively change the world. To accomplish this, Dogtopia Foundation funds programs focused around three worthy causes: Services Dogs for Veterans, Youth Literacy Programs and Employment Initiatives for Adults with Autism. The Foundation's aim is to identify needs, fill gaps and integrate knowledge for continuous improvement in our areas of focus. By connecting dogs with the organizations the Foundation supports, the Foundation will help returning veterans, children and adults with autism reach their full potential. For more information about the Dogtopia Foundation, please visit www.dogtopiafoundation.org.

