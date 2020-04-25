Doing Their Part: High-End Fashion Retailer Donates 5% of Revenue to Fight the Pandemic

VIENNA, April 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever since the global pandemic brought the world to a halt, companies have been struggling to switch their operations online. However, even online retailers feel it's of paramount importance to do their part and help combat the spread of the virus. BAMBINIFASHION, a Vienna-based online store for premium children's clothing, just unveiled its strategy to help alleviate the consequences of the global pandemic. One of the world's leading children's fashion retailers, BAMBINIFASHION will donate 5% of revenue from every purchase made to the WHO, helping curb the spread of the virus.

Store in Vienna (Austria)

Companies are increasingly aware that it's important to do their part and show their corporate responsibility in these difficult times. With both TIME and Fortune magazines estimating that the global fashion industry is going to take a downturn throughout 2020, it's the workers in supply chains who have suffered the most from lack of revenue ever since the social distancing measures came into effect. International Labor Organization estimates that more than 24 million workers will lose their jobs as a consequence of the stay-home economy, most of which are coming from the fashion sector. BAMBINIFASHION's strategy is to fight on two fronts: to support its business model and keep the wheel of economy spinning, and to reroute a part of its proceedings to help those in need.

With the number of cases rising well above two million and social distancing measures being in full effect, online shopping has often become the only way to get new items or send presents to friends and family. The fact that every gift to you send to someone will also be helping those in need is another way to show support in these times. The donation will be made to WHO relief programs that target medical professionals.

