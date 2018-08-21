DOJ Lawsuit Ends with No Financial Penalty or Admission of Wrongdoing for Atrium Health

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Atrium Health, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and the North Carolina Office of Attorney General have reached a settlement agreement that brings an end to litigation over language in certain health insurance contracts. There is no admission on the part of Atrium Health of wrongdoing in this settlement agreement, and Atrium Health did not violate the law. In addition, Atrium Health will not pay any penalties or fines.

The language in question is from contracts created as long ago as 2001 and was originally added to ensure Atrium Health was provided an equal opportunity to compete for patients. As the healthcare landscape continues to rapidly evolve, Atrium Health's contracting language has also evolved to reflect current healthcare practices. Throughout the litigation, Atrium Health has shared its perspective and position with the DOJ and the North Carolina Office of Attorney General, and is pleased to be able to reach a mutually acceptable settlement agreement.

Atrium Health has always been a champion for patient choice, and believes its unparalleled quality, value and world-class services are the reason why more people continue to choose Atrium Health over any other healthcare provider in the region. Atrium Health's focus remains on providing an individualized care experience for the thousands of patients who rely on its services for health, hope and healing each and every day.

Key points to know about this settlement agreement:

There is no admission of wrongdoing on the part of Atrium Health, and Atrium Health is not required to pay any penalties or fines.

The language in question is from contracts created as long ago as 2001 and was originally added to contracts to ensure Atrium Health was provided an equal opportunity to compete for patients.

Atrium Health has always been a champion for patient choice. Atrium Health's proposition of quality, value and world-class services is unparalleled in the region and differentiates Atrium Health as the best choice for care.

Atrium Health believes in and welcomes competition based on value. Competition drives improvements in healthcare quality and services – ultimately benefitting every patient.

The settlement will be submitted to the court for approval and a final judgment will be available to the public.

