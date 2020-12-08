Dolcas unveils High Concentration Ginger Extract

Dolcas and Olene co-launch high-potency ginger root extract targeting gut health

LANDING, N.J., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DolCas Biotech, Ltd. has added to its formidable portfolio of better-for-you botanicals a new, highly concentrated all-natural ginger root extract (Zingiber officinale roscoe), branded as Ginfort™. The patented bioactive, formulated by Olene Life Sciences, Pvt. Ltd. in India, carries an approved digestive support claim and rounds out Dolcas' strongbox of structural, functional health ingredients.

Ginfort's proprietary extraction process solves common challenges formulators encounter in meeting the three key parameters of an effective nutraceutical ingredient: achieving low-dose actives, providing high clinical effectiveness, and maintaining stability. Its high-potency action is owed to a blend of food-grade inactives applied to a base material of solvent-free extracts of ginger oleoresins. CO 2 is used to isolate and enrich the gingeroids and other ginger actives.

"The unique extraction process for Ginfort optimizes the functionality and potency of the oleoresin and other actives in ginger, bringing the millennia-long medicinal uses of ginger to the forefront of science and market development," says Vivek A. Parachur, co-founder and CEO of Olene.

Ginger has been highly prized in ancient Chinese and Indian (Ayurveda) traditions not only for its culinary properties but as a powerful medicinal, especially as a prominent reliever of stomach distress. The underground rhizome of the ginger plant holds the bulk of its beneficial properties, most of which are attributed to the presence of volatile oils.

Gingerol is the most predominant bioactive compound of ginger and is responsible for its characteristic pungent flavor, and the 6-gingerol form is, the most prominent gingeroid. It also is acclaimed for its spasmolytic activity on the gut wall and its capacity to normalize gut motility. The phenolic compound also is noted for its anti-inflammatory and protective role over gastrointestinal membranes and other tissue types.

The digestive health-supporting nonvolatile oil components of ginger — gingerols and shogaols — make up less than 3% of fresh ginger. In dried extracts these actives have till now only been successfully enriched by 5% to 10%, with higher concentrates raising concerns for stability as exposure to heat and lengthy processing methods irreversibly convert gingerols and shogaols, into lesser active paradols.

Ginfort's patented production process concentrates the highly lipophilic gingeroids to 26% standard and simultaneously stabilizes them in their respective concentrations without compromising on the free-flowing material. Of the 26% standard, more than half of it is maintained as 6-gingerol.

"In the fourth quarter of a tumultuous 2020, and at the crossroads of the most festive, food-centered season, we decided to launch Ginfort as DolCas' newest patented active, bringing our solution for digestive health to people across the globe," notes Dr. Shavon Jackson-Michel, Director of Medical and Scientific Affairs.

DolCas will be providing a free webinar on Ginfort through XTalks on January 26th in which it will refresh discussions surrounding the topic of health resolutions and health commitments emanating from the holiday season. "Given our success with Dolcas in turning Curcugen and Fortiquin into world leaders within the innovative supplement market, it seemed a natural fit to partner with them to bring our Ginfort high purity ginger extract powder into the digestive health market," adds Parachur.

Ginfort has been thoroughly evaluated for safety per OECD guidelines, and a new study endorsing its beneficial role on dyspepsia is set to be published in the coming months. "This upcoming study on digestive health will be among many studies trials to be performed on Ginfort, as the clinical possibilities are endless," adds K.G.Rao, DolCas President and CEO. "An internal commitment to keep our brands commercially relevant through expanding and evolving science portfolios are key elements of our mission, but foundationally it begins with pioneering collaborations — such as we have developed with Olene."

Dolcas' business model has garnered attention from the global business and technology magazine, The Silicon Review, which designated it as one of 2020's "Most Innovative Companies" to watch.

Ginfort can be applied to powder fills, soft gels and liquid capsules. The possibility of integrating it into lozenges is also being assessed. It is Halal-certified and is in the process of securing Kosher certification.

