Dole Goes For Big Ranch Flavor With New Chopped Salad Kits

The two new kits will arrive in the refrigerated salad section at supermarkets nationwide by the end of July. Each kit serves 2.5 to 3.5 people for a suggested retail price (SRP) of $3.99.

DOLE ® Chopped! Buffalo Ranch Kit: Chopped DOLE ® Cabbage, Green Leaf Lettuce, Kale, Carrots, Red Cabbage and Green Onions topped with blue cheese crumbles, fried onions and Dole's Buffalo Ranch Dressing.



DOLE® Chopped! Peppercorn Ranch Salad Kit: Chopped DOLE® Iceberg and Green Leaf Lettuces, Carrots, Red Cabbage, Radishes, shredded white cheddar cheese, crumbled cornbread croutons, crushed black peppercorn and Dole's Peppercorn Ranch Dressing.

Dole's Chopped! line is a leading brand among the chopped salads segment, which has grown 81% since 2016. The two latest on-trend flavored kits leverage ranch as the #1 dressing choice, with the Peppercorn Ranch Kit showcasing the #1 spice in black pepper.2

"We continue to give shoppers more reasons to enjoy DOLE® salads as part of our larger mission of motivating families toward healthier living and a diet rich in fresh fruits and vegetables," said Lisa Overman, marketing director of Dole Food Company. "For this latest launch, we combined everything that salad lovers say they want most – fresh chopped lettuces and vegetables, tangy ranch dressing and on-trend spices and other toppings – into two flavor-forward kits that will excite salad shoppers this summer and beyond."

The new products add to Dole's growing family of ranch-inspired salad kits which includes the DOLE® Chopped BBQ Ranch Salad Kit, DOLE® Country Ranch Salad Kit and DOLE® Chopped! Avocado Ranch Salad Kit, introduced last year, plus other salad kits and produce bowls that feature variations of Dole's Ranch Dressing.

The new products also join 64 other Dole salad varieties including the popular Chopped!, Slawesome! and Premium salad kit lines, salad mixes and slaws as well as 15 ready-to-eat bowl salads totaling 81 salad offerings. To see the complete Dole salad family, visit www.dole.com.

