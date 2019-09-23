DOLE Inspires In The Aisle With New Snap & Store Fridge Packs

"Shoppers around the country told us they love the way simply adding fruit makes everyday meals special," said Brad Bartlett, President of Dole Packaged Foods. "Our new Dole Fridge Packs elevate the experience, with clear containers that let you see the delicious fruit inside. Plus, they're stackable for easy storage in the fridge or pantry, and the snap-shut lids allow you to enjoy a portion and keep the rest in the fridge for later."

Dole Fridge Packs are easy to use in favorite recipes, like salad, stir fry, and baking, or they can be enjoyed right from the container. The 15 oz packages come in four delicious varieties: Pineapple Chunks, Mandarin Oranges, Peach Slices and Mixed Fruit.

Stackable container with a snap & store lid, space-saving design stacks neatly

Clear plastic container makes it easy to see the fruit inside

All-natural fruit in juice

Naturally gluten-free, Rich in Vitamin C, Non-GMO, and the packaging is BPA-Free

Each shelf-stable package has 3.5 servings of fruit, with 80-90 calories per serving

Dole Fridge Packs can be found next to the canned fruit at retailers nationwide, for approximately $2.49.

More nutritional information and recipes can be found at https://dolesunshine.com/products/fridge-packs .

About Dole Packaged Foods, LLC

Dole Packaged Foods, LLC, is a world leader in growing, sourcing, distributing and marketing fruit and healthy snacks. Dole sells a full line of packaged shelf stable fruit, frozen fruit, dried fruit, and juices. The company focuses on four pillars of sustainability: water management, carbon footprint, soil conservation and waste reduction. For more information, please visit dolesunshine.com or dolesunshine.com/doing-good.

SOURCE Dole Packaged Foods, LLC

