Dollamur's Industry-Leading Sport Surface Cleaner Hits the Market With NEW Trademarked Identity - Mat Attack!

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At the peak of any training season, common rashes and infections will occur on sport surfaces. Throughout regular training, mats should be cleaned daily to prevent what is commonly referred to as "Mat Funk," a combination of infectious conditions such as ringworm, herpes simplex, impetigo, staph infections/MRSA and scabies.

Mat Attack! is designed to provide effective cleaning, deodorizing and disinfection in areas where housekeeping maintenance is of prime importance in controlling the hazard of cross-contamination on surfaces.

"Contagious skin infections are a big concern for athletes who compete at any level," said Chuck Thompson, VP at Dollamur. "As a manufacturer of high-performance sport surfaces for wrestling, martial arts, cross-training and fitness, Dollamur mats help protect athletes from falls and take-downs. Regular cleaning maintenance of your mats is critical to the health and well-being of athletes. For many years, Dollamur has offered an Athletic Surface Disinfectant, but the decision was made to rebrand this product with a new name - Mat Attack!™ Athletic Surface Cleaner - to stress the importance of mat health."

Mat Attack!™ is designed to provide effective cleaning, deodorizing and disinfection in areas where housekeeping maintenance is of prime importance in controlling the hazard of cross-contamination on surfaces. Use Dollamur's Mat Attack!™ to disinfect hard, non-porous surfaces such as wrestling, martial arts, MMA, fitness, yoga and Pilates mats, wall pads, athletic mats, athletic training tables, physical therapy tables, exercise equipment, athletic helmets, wrestling/boxing headgear, athletic shoe soles and in locker rooms.

"Even though all of our smooth and tatami vinyl mats are pre-treated with an anti-microbial, additional daily cleaning is a critical step for a safe and healthy mat," added Thompson.

Check out this video for detailed proper cleaning instructions: https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=71&v=8yWDUYxoIUE.

ABOUT MAT ATTACK!

Mat Attack!™ is a phosphate-free formulation. It is a disinfectant effective against a broad spectrum of bacteria, including Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), and is viricidal including HIV-1, HCV, H5N1, H1N1, H9N2 and HBV. It also inhibits the growth of mold and mildew and their odors when used as directed. This product is an effective fungicide against Trichophyton mentagrophytes - the agent that causes athlete's foot fungus on bathroom surfaces - and is used to clean and disinfect hard, non-porous sport surfaces.

Contact:

Teri Hill

Director of Marketing

Dollamur Sport Surfaces

thill@dollamur.com

Related Files

Dollamur_Mat Attack_PRelease.docx

Related Images

mat-attack.jpg

Mat Attack!™

Mat Attack!™ is designed to provide effective cleaning, deodorizing and disinfection in areas where housekeeping maintenance is of prime importance in controlling the hazard of cross-contamination on surfaces.

mat-attack.jpg

Mat Attack!™

Related Links

Mat Attack!™

Dollamur Home

SOURCE Dollamur Sport Surfaces

Related Links

https://www.dollamur.com

