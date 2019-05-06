Dollar Tree Takes Important Step Toward Addressing Toxic Chemicals In Products, Reports Campaign for Healthier Solutions

"Poor families and average Americans, many of whom shop at Dollar Tree for food and products, have good reason to celebrate Dollar Tree's decision to join the Chemical Footprint Project," said Jose Bravo, National Coordinator of the Campaign for Healthier Solutions . "While this is an important step toward less cancer, fewer learning and developmental disabilities, and healthier communities, we'll continue to encourage Dollar Tree to develop a complete toxic chemicals policy which is fully transparent to the public, and to stock fresh and healthy foods so that people in food-deprived areas have choices."

"Everyone has a role to play in preventing Breast Cancer," said Janet Nudelman, Director of Program and Policy at Breast Cancer Prevention Partners. "Thank you Dollar Tree Stores, Inc. for becoming a part of the solution—and raising a new high bar for the nation's other discount retailers—by joining the Chemical Footprint Project."

The Campaign for Healthier Solutions has been putting pressure on Dollar Tree to eliminate toxic chemicals from its supply chain since early 2015 with the release of product testing results which found high levels of heavy metals in children's costume jewelry, phthalates in silly straws, and other toxic chemicals at potentially dangerous levels.

SOURCE Campaign for Healthier Solutions