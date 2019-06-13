Dollarama Announces Election of Directors

Dollarama Inc.

Jun 13, 2019, 16:22 ET

MONTREAL, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Dollarama Inc. (TSX: DOL) ("Dollarama") announced that the nominees listed in its management proxy circular dated April 11, 2019 were elected as directors of Dollarama at the annual meeting of shareholders held earlier today in Montreal. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

On a vote by ballot, each of the following nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Dollarama:

Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

#

%

#

%

Joshua Bekenstein

214,063,464

89.21

25,896,238

10.79

Gregory David

230,045,105

95.87

9,914,597

4.13

Elisa D. Garcia C.

239,526,019

99.82

433,683

0.18

Stephen Gunn

234,690,636

97.80

5,269,066

2.20

Kristin Mugford

239,852,231

99.96

107,471

0.04

Nicholas Nomicos

222,144,883

92.58

17,814,819

7.42

Neil Rossy

238,501,089

99.39

1,458,613

0.61

Richard Roy

239,527,226

99.82

432,476

0.18

Huw Thomas

239,874,213

99.96

85,489

0.04

About Dollarama

Dollarama is a recognized Canadian value retailer offering a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items both in-store and online. Our 1,236 locations across Canada provide customers with compelling value in convenient locations, including metropolitan areas, mid-sized cities and small towns. Select consumable and general merchandise products are also available by the full case only through our online store at www.dollarama.com. Our quality merchandise is sold at select, fixed price points up to $4.00.

SOURCE Dollarama Inc.

