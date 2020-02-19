Dollarama Rated Investment Grade by Moody's Investors Service and by S&P Global Ratings

MONTREAL, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Dollarama Inc. (TSX: DOL) ("Dollarama" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has been assigned (i) by Moody's Investors Service a 'Baa2' long term issuer rating and a 'P-2' short term rating, with a stable outlook, and (ii) by S&P Global Ratings a 'BBB' issuer credit rating, with a stable outlook, and an 'A‑2' short term issuer credit rating.

The Corporation and each outstanding issue of senior unsecured notes in Canada are already rated 'BBB' by DBRS Limited, with a Stable trend.

A rating is not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold investments, and may be subject to revision or withdrawal at any time by the relevant rating agency.

About Dollarama

Dollarama is a recognized Canadian value retailer offering a broad assortment of consumer products, general merchandise and seasonal items both in-store and online. Our 1,271 locations across Canada provide customers with compelling value in convenient locations, including metropolitan areas, mid-sized cities and small towns. Select products are also available, by the full case only, through our online store at www.dollarama.com. Our quality merchandise is sold at select, fixed price points up to $4.00.

Dollarama also owns a 50.1% interest in Dollarcity, a growing Latin American value retailer. Dollarcity offers a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items at select, fixed price points up to US$3.00 (or the equivalent in local currency) through its 210 conveniently-located stores in Colombia, El Salvador and Guatemala.

