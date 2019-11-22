Dolling's Appliance and Refrigeration Inc. States the Importance of Calling a 'Factory Authorized Service' Company When Servicing Refrigeration or Appliances

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dolling's is a factory service for most of the high-end refrigeration and appliance manufacturers, including Sub-Zero, Wolf, Asko, Viking, Liebherr, Marvel, GE and Scotsman to name a few.

Their technicians are certified, factory trained and thoroughly vetted by the manufacturers. They specialize in high-end appliances from Boca Raton to just south of Hobe Sound. They take pride in providing a service to the Palm Beach County that is both reliable and trustworthy. They are dedicated to providing a top-quality customer experience and in-home appliance service.

Go to https://dollingsappliance.com/warranty-authorized-brands/ to see a list of refrigeration and major appliance brands covered.

Call Dolling's to inquire about different brands: 561-655-4085

If the appliance is still under the manufacturer's warranty, you should use the factory or an authorized service. Not doing so can void the warranty.

Technicians from Dolling's Appliance will not void an appliance warranty and guarantee quality service.

Major appliances shouldn't be serviced by just anyone. Manufacturers of brand name appliances offer certification programs for technicians. During the certification process, technicians learn how to diagnose and fix problems with the appliances that manufacturers offer. Using a major appliance service technician that is not factory-certified could be a costly mistake for homeowners and could void their warranty. Avoid this mistake and call Dolling's.

Qualified technicians know the proper maintenance schedule for these appliances and will help homeowners extend the life of the appliances in their house.

Factory service technicians from Dolling's Appliance and Refrigeration are trained by manufacturers on how to maintain appliances and make them last longer. Their team is dedicated to providing a quality customer experience when they arrive to maintain appliances.

Ice machines need cleaning twice a year. For example, customers of Sub-Zero, Viking, Scotsman and Marvel schedule maintenance with Dolling's to properly maintain their appliances.

Schedule refrigerator service or appliance maintenance with Dolling's Appliance and Refrigeration. Go to https://dollingsappliance.com/contact-us/ and fill out the form, or call 561-655-4085.

Dolling's Appliance and Refrigeration has been locally owned since 1980. Founded on the principle of servicing their customers with a passion, their team of technicians understands quality service. From start to finish, they ensure their customer feels comfortable, happy and well cared for. Their reputation has prompted families from all over Palm Beach County to invite them into their homes to provide maintenance and service their major appliances. For more information about services provided and how to schedule major appliance maintenance in Palm Beach County, residents should visit their website or contact their West Palm Beach office at 561-655-4085.

Related Images

dollings-appliance-and.jpg

Dolling's Appliance and Refrigeration Inc. Service States the Importance of Calling "Factory Service Authorized" When Servicing Refrigeration or Appliances

Schedule refrigerator service or appliance maintenance in Palm Beach with Dolling's Appliance and Refrigeration. Go to https://dollingsappliance.com/contact-us/ and fill out the form, or call 561-655-4085.

SOURCE Dolling's Appliance

Related Links

https://dollingsappliance.com

