Dolling's Appliance and Refrigeration Provides Factory Certified Technicians to High End Appliance Service in Palm Beach County

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Through reliable and knowledgeable service technicians, Dolling's Appliance and Refrigeration has earned the trust of the brands they represent and the Palm Beach community for high end appliance service since they opened four decades ago.

High end brands are rightfully discerning in choosing which technicians to certify and services to recommend; their reputation is on the line so they must be publicly represented by equally trustworthy professionals and businesses. Dolling's Appliance and Refrigeration is respected in Palm Beach County because their factory trained service technicians consistently provide quality service fit to represent the high end brands they service. Customers frequently report how technicians go above and beyond to make sure all repairs are found satisfactory.

Dolling's Appliance and Refrigeration's association with the most sophisticated brands helps them stand apart from other repair services in Palm Beach County. Dolling's Appliance and Refrigeration is warranty authorized to service brands including GE, Alfresco, Bosch, Thermador, True, Fisher & Paykel, Viking, Dacor, Liebherr, Wolf, Sub-Zero, Scotsman, Marvel, Speed Queen, to name a few. These brands, as well as others serviced by Dolling's Appliance and Refrigeration, have spent decades perfecting their appliances and entrust their care to specially trained technicians. These technicians have the advantage of not only their training, but ongoing technical support directly from the brands themselves.

Call Dolling's Appliance and Refrigeration for high end appliance service in Palm Beach County at 561-832-HELP (4357). Go to http://dollingsappliance.com for more information.

Factory Certified Technicians qualified to provide high end appliance service.

Dolling's Appliance and Refrigeration is known in Palm Beach County and the surrounding area through years of outstanding service built on hiring factory trained technicians certified by high end appliance brands.

Schedule high end appliance service with factory certified technicians in Palm Beach County by calling Dolling's Appliance and Refrigeration at 561-832-4357.

Dolling's Appliance and Refrigeration is conveniently located in West Palm Beach at 1241 Old Okeechobee Road, Suite 2. They can be trusted with high end appliance service for several aspirational brands that have trained Dolling's experienced and professional technicians. This focus on quality repairs and reliable customer service makes Dolling's Appliance and Refrigeration a trusted resource for anyone who owns a high end appliance. Contact them today at 561-832-HELP (4357) or fill out their form at https://dollingsappliance.com/contact-us to schedule service or maintenance for a high end appliance in Palm Beach County.

Related Images

dollings-appliance-and.jpg

Dolling's Appliance and Refrigeration Inc. Services Authorized Brand Name Refrigeration or Appliances

Call 561-832-HELP (4537) to inquire about servicing refrigeration or appliances.

SOURCE Dolling's Appliance

Related Links

http://dollingsappliance.com

