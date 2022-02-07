DOLLY PARTON AND JAMES PATTERSON TO JOIN NANCY O'DELL FOR EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW ON TALKSHOPLIVE

Parton and Patterson will join O'Dell to discuss their new book, 'Run Rose Run.' During the livestream, viewers will be able to pre-order a copy of the highly anticipated book. Randomly selected viewers who order from talkshoplive will receive an autographed copy. In addition, only on talkshoplive will viewers be able to pre-order the exclusive 'Run Rose Run' companion album on violet-colored vinyl. CDs are also available. The album will ship from talkshoplive on March 4, while the book ships on March 7.

Viewers can watch here: https://talkshop.live/watch/2kyBKVQPQpBW?utm_source=search&utm_medium=desktop&utm_campaign=search

Media and other websites are encouraged to embed here:



"After such a successful sale with her book Songteller,we are thrilled to be welcoming the incomparable Dolly Parton back to talkshoplive, and this time with her best-selling friend James Patterson," said Bryan Moore, talkshoplive co-founder and CEO. "We love that early on, Dolly saw the power of livestream commerce, especially in an era where many companies are just now developing their livestream strategy."

On talkshoplive, O'Dell hosts live talks with the biggest names from the worlds of film, TV, music, sports and beyond. On the platform, she has interviewed Oprah Winfrey, Reba McEntire, Katie Couric and many more. The Nancy O'Dell Channel serves as an opportunity for top talent to bring their books, music and other products directly to their fans in an intimate experience hosted by one of the most recognized and trusted celebrity journalists on television. O'Dell is also a special contributor to People: The TV Show!

Photo Courtesy: Butterfly Records, Inc.

About talkshoplive®

talkshoplive® is the leading livestreaming, social selling online network. Sellers showcase their products via live shows, displaying product details and chat in real-time, with customers who can purchase with one click on the Buy button. Shoppable video content created on the platform can be shared and embedded on multiple sites and social platforms, eliminating all click-through and creating multiple points of purchase. The platform and iOS app are full service for sellers - from live show creation to order processing to ease of shipping and payouts. Buyers are able to access unlimited channels and live product shows. With talkshoplive®, buying has never been more interactive and entertaining.

An incredible lineup of stars and brands have launched their own talkshoplive® channels including Oprah Winfrey, Walmart, Best Buy, Fred Segal, Condé Nast, Paul McCartney, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Dude Perfect, Dolly Parton, Alicia Keys, Julie Andrews, Meghan Trainor, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Patti LaBelle, Drew Barrymore, Rachael Ray, Ree Drummond, Jamie Foxx, Tim Tebow, Kristin Cavallari, Tim McGraw, Jenna Dewan, Leslie Jordan, Michelle Williams, Kathy Ireland Worldwide and many more!

SOURCE talkshoplive