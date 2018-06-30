Dolphin Entertainment to Host Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Call on Wednesday, August 15

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Aug. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN), a leading independent entertainment marketing and premium content production company, today announced it will report financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2018 on Tuesday, August 14, 2018. The Company has scheduled a conference call for Wednesday, August 15, 2018, at 9 a.m. ET to review the results.

Conference Call Information

To participate in this event, dial approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the call.



Date, Time: Wednesday, August 15, 2018, at 9 a.m. ET



Toll-free: 877-407-0782



International: 201-689-8567



Live Webcast: http://www.investorcalendar.com/event/36994

Conference Call Replay Information

The replay will be available beginning approximately 1 hour after the completion of the live event.



Toll-free: 877-481-4010



International: 919-882-2331



Reference ID: 36994

About Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company. Through our subsidiaries 42West and The Door, we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the entertainment and hospitality industries. The Door and 42West are both recognized global leaders in PR services for their respective industries and, in December 2017, the New York Observer listed them, respectively, as the third and fourth most powerful PR firms of any kind in the United States. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series.

Investor Contact:

James Carbonara



Partner, Hayden IR



james@haydenir.com



+ 1 646 755 7412

SOURCE Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.