Domain Computer Services Merges with Tier One Technology Partners to Create a Leading Premium MSP Platform

CRANBURY TOWNSHIP, N.J., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Domain Computer Services ("Domain"), a New Jersey-based managed IT services provider, announced it has completed a merger today with like-minded Maryland managed IT services company, Tier One Technology Partners ("Tier One"), to form a premium national MSP platform. To propel their growth, the companies also announced a recapitalization in partnership with Frontenac, a Chicago-based private equity firm. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Domain and Tier One specialize in managing the IT and cybersecurity needs of top-tier professional services firms. Both companies have been recognized as award winning MSP industry leaders in several verticals: Domain in legal and financial services and Tier One in non-profit. Together with Frontenac, they are on a path to build a premium national provider of managed IT services by partnering with other MSPs that share their values of operational excellence, vertical focus, employee engagement and development.

The combined firm will be led by Rashaad Bajwa as CEO, Jim Kehres as Managing Director of the Maryland/DC market and Kris Laskarzewski as Managing Director of the NJ/NY/PA market.

Rashaad Bajwa, CEO of Domain, said, "When we set the intention of building a national MSP platform, I knew that Dave and Jim at Tier One were one of the first conversations I was going to have. We've worked together closely for years as peers in ITNation Evolve; joining forces with them and Frontenac as our partner fulfills our vision of building a premium MSP platform focused on people, process and reputation."

"After knowing Rashaad for years through our professional peer group, I knew and respected Domain as a leading MSP. When Rashaad approached me about bringing Domain and Tier One together, I quickly realized this could be a dream team," stated Dave Shaffer, CEO of Tier One. "Together with Frontenac, they care about the things that matter most - our people, our clients and our reputation. This team makes a very attractive partner for best-in-class MSPs."

Domain and Tier One found Frontenac and its executive-centric approach to be a natural fit as they were looking for the right partners to help them expand their MSP business. Joining the Board of Directors at closing is industry veteran Mike Jenner, who has 25+ years of experience growing technology services companies. Mike is the current CEO of ControlCase and is the former CEO of NexusTek. He will be joined on the Board of Directors by Corey Sisler, former CFO of NexusTek and CFO of Spectraseis.

Joe Rondinelli, Principal at Frontenac, said, "Together with Mike and Corey, we were attracted to Domain and Tier One because of their people, culture, best-in-class operations and exceptional client base. We see substantial white space in the industry and are excited to support management by investing in strategic organic growth initiatives and acquiring other like-minded MSPs."

"Domain and Tier One fit perfectly with Frontenac's franchise of investing in and growing best-in-class, tech-enabled services companies alongside extraordinary leadership teams," added Michael Langdon, Managing Director at Frontenac. "We look forward to aggressively building out a national MSP."

Honigman LLP served as legal counsel to Frontenac on the transaction. Szaferman Lakind served as legal counsel for Domain and Tier One.

About Domain Computer Services

Domain Computer Services is an IT managed services provider that focuses on cybersecurity, cloud services, IT consulting, and infrastructure. They offer unlimited on-site and remote support packages to clients in the New Jersey, New York and Philadelphia metro areas, with an emphasis on law firms, financial services and other high-end professional services. Domain was founded in 1997 by Rashaad and Michelle Bajwa. For more information, please visit www.go-domain.com.

About Tier One Technology Partners

Tier One Technology Partners is an IT managed services provider that focuses on cybersecurity, cloud services, IT consulting, and infrastructure. They offer unlimited on-site and remote support packages to clients in the Maryland and DC metro area, with an emphasis on the non-profit industry. Tier One Technology Partners was founded in 1998 by Dave Shaffer and Jim Kehres. For more information on Tier One, please visit www.tieroneit.com.

About Frontenac

Frontenac is a Chicago-based private equity firm. The firm focuses on investing in lower middle market buyout transactions in the consumer, industrial, and services industries. Frontenac works in partnership with proven operating leaders, through an executive-centric approach called CEO1ST, to identify, acquire, and build market-leading companies through transformational acquisitions and operational excellence. The firm has built a leading franchise working with over 275 owners of mid-sized businesses as they address complex transition issues of liquidity, management enhancement, and growth planning. For more information, please visit www.frontenac.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Adel Strauss

Domain Computer Services

609-395-6900 ext. 372

[email protected]

SOURCE Domain Computer Services

