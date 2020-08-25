Domain Computer Services Named to the Inc. 5000 List

CRANBURY, N.J., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Domain Computer Services, a Cranbury, New Jersey-based technology solutions company, was named to the annual Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies. This achievement serves as a confirmation of Domain's continued growth in its mission to offer best-in-class proactive managed IT services.

"It is an honor to have Inc. recognize us once again as one of the fastest-growing companies in America," said Rashaad Bajwa, Founder and CEO of Domain. "We are fortunate to be in an industry on the forefront of innovation and change in our economy. Most importantly, however, this is a testament to the hard work and excellence of the incredible men and women on the Domain team."

This inclusion comes in the wake of many recent events at the company, including:

CEO Rashaad Bajwa spoke at the August 20th New Jersey Business & Industry Association (NJBIA) Diversity & Inclusion Council Meeting. He discussed ways to incorporate inclusiveness in the workplace through open conversations and thoughtful decisions.

About Domain Computer Services: Domain Computer Services is one of the largest managed IT service providers serving NJ and NYC metro areas. Domain has designed, implemented, and protected the technology infrastructure for over 500 businesses ranging from small community banks to Fortune 500 companies.

