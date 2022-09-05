Domain Name System Tools Market to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% by 2026, Growing Adoption of Managed Security Services to be a Major Trend - Technavio

Sep 05, 2022, 09:35 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The domain name system tools market size is expected to grow by USD 1.47 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 11.3% as per the latest forecast market report by Technavio. Growing adoption of managed security services is one of the key domain name system tools market trends contributing to the market growth. There is a rise in the dynamic cyber-risk scenarios, which is evolving compliance standards to mitigate these risks. However, with the proliferation of the mobility phenomenon, it has become virtually impossible for companies to manage enterprise security in-house. Furthermore, managed security services provide firewalls, a virtual private network (VPN), a DNS suite, and others. Thus, the enhanced quality of service and additional services such as data loss analysis and comprehensive service level agreements is expected to increase the acceptance and growth of the managed service space, further driving the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.
Domain Name System Tools Market: Vendor Landscape
- The global DNS tools market is a highly fragmented market with many small and large multinational vendors.
- The domain name system (DNS) tools market report offers information on several market vendors, including Akamai Technologies Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Clarivate PLC, Cloudflare Inc., Corporation Service Co., DNS Made Easy, easyDNS Technologies Inc., GoDaddy Inc., HostDime Global Corp., Moniker Online Services LLC, MyDomain, Network Solutions LLC, Nexcess.Net LLC, Oracle Corp., Rackspace Technology Inc., SolarWinds Corp., Tencent Holdings Ltd., and VeriSign Inc. among others.
- The high competition is amplified due to the presence of open-source vendors and non-profit entities. Many vendors from related segments enter the market to increase the competition further. Thus, several vendors have established a strong market presence in the market. In addition to the large players, the market is strewn with small-scale and niche players owing to the potential growth of SMEs, primarily in emerging economies. Product differentiation is moderate in the market, thereby leading to low switching costs and high competition. The DNS technology is not substitutable, and hence, the threat of disruption is nil. However, DNS security is soon expected to be commoditized with comprehensive network security offerings.
Domain Name System Tools Market: Enhanced business productivity with effective DNS deployment to drive growth
- Enhanced business productivity with effective DNS deployment is one of the key drivers supporting the domain name system tools market growth.
- DNS tools are an indispensable asset for modem online businesses as online traffic can be directly mapped to revenue in the modern world. Primarily, they have superior tracking and monitoring capabilities regarding all the online services provided by an enterprise, including the website's performance and behavior. In addition to all the features and capabilities, DNS tools prevent DNS-based attacks and provide security against cyberattacks such as denial of service (DoS) attacks and DNS hijacking. They serve as the front line of defense for an organization against cyber risks and threats. Therefore, business security is greatly enhanced with DNS deployment, which will drive market growth during the forecast period.
Domain Name System Tools Market: Segmentation Analysis
The market research report segments the domain name system tools market by Product (Managed DNS service and Standalone DNS tool) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).
- Revenue Generating Segment -The domain name system tools market share growth by the managed DNS service segment will be significant during the forecast period. Managed DNS service is a cost-effective proposition, as the DNS management capabilities, along with the allied domain security needs, are completely outsourced.
- Regional Highlights - 35% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for domain name system tools in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
|
Domain Name System Tools Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.3%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 1.47 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
9.04
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 35%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, China, India, and the UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Akamai Technologies Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Clarivate PLC, Cloudflare Inc., Corporation Service Co., DNS Made Easy, easyDNS Technologies Inc., GoDaddy Inc., HostDime Global Corp., Moniker Online Services LLC, MyDomain, Network Solutions LLC, Nexcess.Net LLC, Oracle Corp., Rackspace Technology Inc., SolarWinds Corp., Tencent Holdings Ltd., and VeriSign Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market Overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Managed DNS service - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Managed DNS service - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Managed DNS service - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Managed DNS service - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Managed DNS service - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Standalone DNS tool - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Standalone DNS tool - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Standalone DNS tool - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Standalone DNS tool - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Standalone DNS tool - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 87: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Akamai Technologies Inc.
- Exhibit 89: Akamai Technologies Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 90: Akamai Technologies Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 91: Akamai Technologies Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 92: Akamai Technologies Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.4 Clarivate PLC
- Exhibit 93: Clarivate PLC - Overview
- Exhibit 94: Clarivate PLC - Business segments
- Exhibit 95: Clarivate PLC - Key news
- Exhibit 96: Clarivate PLC - Key offerings
- Exhibit 97: Clarivate PLC - Segment focus
- 10.5 Corporation Service Co.
- Exhibit 98: Corporation Service Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 99: Corporation Service Co. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 100: Corporation Service Co. - Key offerings
- 10.6 DNS Made Easy
- Exhibit 101: DNS Made Easy - Overview
- Exhibit 102: DNS Made Easy - Product / Service
- Exhibit 103: DNS Made Easy - Key offerings
- 10.7 GoDaddy Inc.
- Exhibit 104: GoDaddy Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 105: GoDaddy Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 106: GoDaddy Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 107: GoDaddy Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.8 MyDomain
- Exhibit 108: MyDomain - Overview
- Exhibit 109: MyDomain - Product / Service
- Exhibit 110: MyDomain - Key offerings
- 10.9 Network Solutions LLC
- Exhibit 111: Network Solutions LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 112: Network Solutions LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 113: Network Solutions LLC - Key offerings
- 10.10 Oracle Corp.
- Exhibit 114: Oracle Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 115: Oracle Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 116: Oracle Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 117: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 118: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.11 Tencent Holdings Ltd.
- Exhibit 119: Tencent Holdings Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 120: Tencent Holdings Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 121: Tencent Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 122: Tencent Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.12 VeriSign Inc.
- Exhibit 123: VeriSign Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 124: VeriSign Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 125: VeriSign Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 126: VeriSign Inc. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 127: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 128: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 129: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 130: Research methodology
- Exhibit 131: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 132: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 133: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
