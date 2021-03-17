Domain Technology Partners Hosts Three-part Virtual Discussion with Microsoft

CRANBURY, N.J., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Domain Technology Partners, an IT Managed Service Provider (MSP), successfully helped business owners learn about solutions to keep their business productive and secure, with a three-part virtual discussion in partnership with Microsoft.

The virtual discussion series shows Domain's continuous leadership as an MSP platform company, coming shortly after Domain announced a merger with like-minded MSP Tier One Technology Partners. Domain Technology Partners was also recently chosen as #96 on the Inc. 5000 Regionals list of fastest-growing private companies in the New York metropolitan area.

The series also continues Domain Technology Partners' mission to provide quality technology assurance, education, and solutions. Across three dates – held in December 2020, January 2021, and February 2021 – this planned series educated clients, peers, and other business leaders looking for solutions.

The titles of the discussion topics were as follows:

Identify, Protect and Govern Your Data

Meet, Call and Chat from Anywhere with Microsoft Teams

Secure Remote Work

Anthony DeGraw, Director of Partnerships at Domain Technology Partners, moderated the discussions, with presentations led by Kevin Martins, Principal Partner Technical Architect at Microsoft. Special guest speakers included: Mark Gabel, Senior Cybersecurity Cloud Solution Architect at Microsoft; James Mottola, Vice President of Data Privacy, Investigations and Security for Porzio Compliance Services; and Nicholas McCourt, Cybersecurity Engineer at Domain Technology Partners.

The discussions included real-time product demos of Microsoft Teams meetings and calling, and Microsoft's security features were given. The goal of these discussions was to provide an overview of tools that can help businesses stay secure and productive, especially while employees are working remotely.

If you would like to learn more about these solutions or need help with implementation, please contact [email protected] .

