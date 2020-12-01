Domes of Hope: WORTHYdomes Seeks to Transform Affordable Housing With Timely, Sustainable Life-Saving Dome Solutions to Help Communities Impacted by Natural Disasters and Facing a Lack of Low-Cost Shelter Options

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico and MIAMI, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of a natural disaster, such as a devastating earthquake or hurricane, finding convenient sustainable shelter can be a matter of life and death for those people and communities directly affected.

In providing unique, timely, sustainable dome shelter structures to those communities impacted at natural disasters scenes around the world, WORTHYdomes, (www.worthydomes.com), also offers transportable, modular dome shelters and buildings for individuals and growing communities that are looking for alternative, low-cost solutions to meet environmental, safety, and logistical challenges. These are truly worthy domes featuring a unique combination of old and new technologies and sustainable construction methods, including Earth berm construction, green roofs and walls, passive solar design, and prefabricated composite shells. WORTHYdomes is launching a funding campaign, (www.worthydomes.com), to spread awareness about its unique alternative dome housing solutions among consumers, communities, and the investment community.

Affordable housing is also desperately needed in parts of the world struggling with endemic poverty and in areas devastated by ongoing natural disasters and war. Adding to this problem are unsanitary living conditions where people are dying from lack of clean water and sleeping on the ground. The U.S. has also experienced a troubling spike in homelessness in recent years.

One company, WORTHYdomes, (www.worthydomes.com), is seeking to change that.

"WORTHYdomes serves communities and individuals – caring for their physical, personal, and spiritual needs, and we seek to see entire communities transformed so that no one is invisible or overlooked," said Reagan Rodriguez, founder of WORTHYdomes. "There is a market need in areas where incomes are low and living costs are high. We work in such a way as to help communities prosper by offering solutions that are sustainable for generations."

These are truly worthy domes featuring a unique combination of old and new technologies and sustainable construction methods, including Earth berm construction, green roofs and walls, passive solar design, and prefabricated composite shells.

Top benefits and features of WORTHYdomes' sustainable, modular domes include:

Simplicity -- Easy and fast to assemble and maintain.

-- Easy and fast to assemble and maintain. Durable -- Made from recycled materials that will last for centuries. Up to 90% or more of the material used in composite shells is recycled.

-- Made from recycled materials that will last for centuries. Up to 90% or more of the material used in composite shells is recycled. Energy and Maintenance – Energy-efficient in saving 70% on heating-cooling bills and potentially up to 100% when passive-solar principles are used in the design.

– Energy-efficient in saving 70% on heating-cooling bills and potentially up to 100% when passive-solar principles are used in the design. Affordable - Cost of $30.00 /ft2 to recycle ocean plastic and create 1,000 ft2 dome. Sold at 40% markup for $42,000 . Priced up to $50,000 per dome for off-grid and plumbing capabilities.

- Cost of /ft2 to recycle ocean plastic and create 1,000 ft2 dome. Sold at 40% markup for . Priced up to per dome for off-grid and plumbing capabilities. Transportation Cost Savings -- The Opal Building System allows 4 to 5 domes to be transported in one container, resulting in 75% lower shipping costs.

-- The Opal Building System allows 4 to 5 domes to be transported in one container, resulting in 75% lower shipping costs. Comfort -- Beautiful and comfortable designs to live in.

Rodriguez said his company's structures have ongoing benefits for the environment with each dome recycling approximately 15 bottles per square foot so that a 1,000 square foot house will recycle about 15,000 bottles over time.

ABOUT WORTHYdomes

