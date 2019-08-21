Domestic Violence Advocacy Organization Awards $22,200 in Scholarships to Survivors

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Break the Silence Against Domestic Violence's 2019 Angel Fund made the biggest impact yet. Bereaved families across the nation partnered with BTSADV this July to help raise $22,200 to be awarded to survivors of domestic violence this fall.

"We've had so much immense growth," Kristen Faith, BTSADV Founder said. Nearly 100% of proceeds raised in this year's fund are going back to scholarship recipients. The organization focused on providing more financial support to assisting survivors reach their academic goals. Kohl's Department Store donated close to $40,000 to BTSADV earlier this year, which was used to support programs and operations.

"Our biggest hope is to show families that we are here to go the distance to remember their loved ones," Kristen said. Since 2015, BTSADV has awarded $63,950 in the names of fallen victims of domestic violence, providing funding to students affected by domestic violence while also spreading awareness by sharing their stories.

Twenty-seven scholarships will be granted to students this year. "Over 100 students applied, this is more than ever before," Kristen said, adding that the scholarship program is a great resource for survivors to empower themselves with higher education.

To learn more about BTSADV, visit www.btsadv.org

Recipients:

KayLa Allen , Capella University , $2,200 Angels Will Soar Scholarship Alexis, USC , $2,000 Ashleigh Lindsey & Patience's Heart Scholarship Tianna McNeil-White , New Mexico State University , $2,000 Jennifer & Kelsie's Light Scholarship Angelica, University of California San Diego , $1,000 Audrey Prosper's Presidential Scholarship Courtney McMullen , University of Southern Mississippi , $1,000 Tawnee's Legacy Scholarship Catherine, Washington University , $1,000 Cheryl and Roland Legacy Scholarship Hailey, Stockton University, $1,000 Rachel's Legacy Cindy, Pennsylvania College of Technology , $1,000 Nova and Ava Legacy Scholarship Kelly, Bastyr University , $1,000 Iveliss Voice Scholarship Killian, University of Vermont , $1,000 Sacha's Legacy Scholarship Cathy Green , Metropolitan State University , $1,000 Melissa's Legacy Scholarship Sunny Lim , University of Chicago , $1,000 Brandi's Legacy Scholarship Andraya, Idaho State University , $1,000 Sunny's Light Scholarship Marina, $1,000 Melissa Williams Legacy Scholarship Quinn, Florida State University , $1,000 Alicia's Legacy Scholarship Hannah, Ohio University , $1,000 Tara's Legacy Scholarship Samantha Sanchez , Eastern Washington University , $500 Tracie's Legacy Scholarship Sara, Syracruse University, $250 Audrey's Legacy Scholarship Raqshan Khan, San Francisco State University , $250 Amaya's Legacy Scholarship Cheyun, Santa Clara University , $250 Cotoya's Legacy Scholarship Taylor , Dillard University , $250 Fatima's Legacy Scholarship Cathleen, School of Art Institute, $250 Mandi's Legacy Scholarship Jennifer, Salem College , $250 Alexandra's Light Scholarship Samantha, University of Pennsylvania , $250 Danae's Legacy Scholarship Marisa, Cyprus Institute of Science and Humanities, $250 Diamond's Legacy Scholarship Sean, Northern Kentucky University , $250 BTSADV Scholarship Alycia, UC Riverside, $250 Livi's Legacy Scholarship

