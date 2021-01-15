Dometic launches MoBar, premium range of outdoor mobile bars designed to entertain

CHICAGO, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish mobile living expert Dometic enters the Premium Appliance/Outdoor Living Market with a new range of outdoor mobile bars. The unique, highly anticipated Dometic MoBar series is now available for orders nationwide in the US.

Dometic, an inventor in refrigeration and a global leader in mobile and outdoor living solutions, enters the Premium Appliance / Outdoor Living Market with a new range of outdoor mobile beverage bars. The Dometic MoBar is unique in many ways. Its design and functionality are unlike any other refrigeration product available for outdoor spaces today. Designed to entertain, ideal for residential or hospitality environments, the highly-anticipated product is now available to order.

The idea for the Dometic MoBar came from an observation that there are no products purposely designed for serving beverages outdoors in a fashionable way. While there are many solutions for food in the market, there is a lack of options in the beverage category. Dometic is a market leader in the Mobile Living industry with its solutions for outdoor comfort. The Dometic MoBar was born by combining the company's leading energy efficient refrigeration technology, proven toughness for outdoor use, and award-winning design capability.

Peter Kjellberg, Chief Marketing Officer and Global Head of Other Verticals at Dometic says, "Since the pre-launch of the product earlier this year, the Dometic MoBar has gained great traction and enthusiasts from industry partners. We're pleased to be able to start distributing this much appreciated innovation to the market.

"We know that there is a need for stylish and quality mobile outdoor beverage cooling. With our expertise coupled with smart Scandinavian design, we believe the Dometic MoBar will meet the needs of design conscious consumers looking for outstanding products for their outdoor living space."

The Dometic MoBar naturally finds its place in habitats such as home patios, penthouse terraces, condo balconies, sophisticated outdoor restaurant environments or luxurious hotel verandas. Developed in collaboration with consumers and professional bartenders, it creates a natural gathering spot for guests to interact with the host. To enhance user experience, the Dometic MoBar is carefully crafted to perform as a long lasting, versatile and functional centerpiece, catering to all needs of storing, cooling, preparing, presenting and enjoying beverages.

The Dometic MoBar series consists of three models: Dometic MoBar 550, Dometic MoBar 300, and Dometic MoBar 50.

Dometic MOBAR 550

Dometic MoBar 550 is the ultimate mobile beverage center. It comes with accessories inspired by professional bartenders and allows you to easily entertain large group of people on your patio. Built with professional graded stainless steel, it comes with spacious preparation and presentation areas, dry storage area perfect for cocktail napkins and accessories and a dual-zone refrigerator compartment comfortably holding up to 39 bottles or 155 cans. Also, an additional 22 bottles or 32 cans can be displayed in the spacious rotomolded presentation basket that will keep your bottles ice-cold. MoBar 550 is easy to place in the heart of the festivities with its heavy-duty wheels and robust handle.

MSRP: $4,399

Dometic MOBAR 300

Dometic MoBar 300 is the mid-sized model of the series. It comes with accessories inspired by professional bartenders and allows you to easily entertain medium-sized groups of people on your patio. Built with professional graded stainless steel, it comes with a presentation area, dry storage area perfect for cocktail napkins and accessories and a single-zone refrigerator comfortably holding up to 19 bottles or 70 cans. Also, an additional 22 bottles or 32 cans can be displayed in the spacious rotomolded presentation basket that will keep your beverages ice-cold. MoBar 300 is easy to place with its heavy-duty wheels and robust handle.

MSRP: $2,969

Dometic MOBAR 50

Dometic MoBar 50 is the most compact model of the series. Its size makes it perfect to easily entertain an intimate group of people. It's easy to move thanks to its durable wheels and robust handle. MoBar 50 is built with professional graded materials and comes with a spacious rotomolded presentation basket which can keep up to 22 bottles or 32 cans ice-cold.

MSRP: $769

Find A Dometic MoBar Dealer

More about The Dometic MoBar

PRESS CONTACT

Minako Nakatsuma Olofzon

[email protected]

+46 8 501 025 41

