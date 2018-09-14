Dometic Signs Exclusive Supply Contract With Leading Boatbuilder Sunseeker

SOLNA, Sweden, Sept. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dometic has signed a three-year exclusive air-conditioning supply contract with luxury boatbuilder Sunseeker. Under the new commercial agreement, Dometic will operate as the sole air-conditioning equipment supplier for Sunseeker's model range from 50ft to 131ft.

Representing the latest development in a successful 30-year long supply partnership, the deal confirms that Dometic will provide the current and next generation Sunseeker vessels with customised systems from its leading self-contained, split gas and chilled water ranges of air-conditioning equipment solutions.

Juan Vargues, President and CEO of Dometic, says "I am truly pleased to continue our long and successful relationship with Sunseeker. Sunseeker has been a leading player in the marine industry for many years, and we are proud to see that our solutions meet their high-set requirements on reliability, performance and support. Dometic will continue to build a strong position in the marine industry and remains committed to our promise of true dedication to product leadership, best in class customer service and loyal and long-term relationships."

ABOUT DOMETIC

Dometic is a global market leader in branded solutions for mobile living in the areas of Climate, Hygiene & Sanitation, Food & Beverage, Power & Control and Safety & Security. Dometic operates in the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific, providing products for use in recreational vehicles, trucks and premium cars, pleasure and workboats, and for a variety of other uses. Dometic offer products and solutions that enrich people's experiences away from home, whether in a motorhome, caravan, boat or a truck. Our motivation is to create smart and reliable products with outstanding design. We operate 28 manufacturing/assembly sites in eleven countries and sell our products in approximately 100 countries. We have a global distribution and dealer network in place to serve the aftermarket. Dometic employs approximately 8,800 people worldwide, had net sales of SEK 14.0 billion in 2017 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

