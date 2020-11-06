Domi and Frida Announce Launch of New Blog, WeLoveOurLife.net

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel couple Domi and Frida have captivated their audience by the thousands on their social media as they travel the world. Now, they're excited to announce the launch of their new blog... WeLoveOurLife.net

Domi and Frida have traveled together for well over a decade, and have been together for even longer. As travel enthusiasts, they have constantly looked for new adventures around the world. Each trip for them is a unique experience that they share together, and now they are able to share it with the world as well.

Domi & Frida in Paris Domi & Frida relaxing on a beautiful trip

While the brand has been hugely beneficial for the couple, monetizing their love for travel was never their initial intention. In fact, Domenico says, "In 2017, we created our official couple Instagram page with the purpose of keeping our friends and family updated on our travels, and sharing our experiences through photos."

While their close friends and family enjoyed their content, so did thousands of others around the world. The couple has built a community of over half a million followers from all over the world, and has been more motivated than ever to continue improving their content.

Speaking on their growth as content creators, they say, "We have studied tirelessly and have tried a lot of different things before getting the right shot. Also, great results should not be expected immediately. Our growth as content creators has been a slow process, but our hard work has certainly been reflected by our loyal following."

Now that their brand is established, they knew it was time for the next step. They launched weloveourlife.net, their blog featuring photography tips, hotel experiences, and optimal camera gear for creating content. The blog is targeted at fellow travel enthusiasts, photography lovers and social media content creators.

Launching the blog was challenging, and making the webpage ready for launch took hours of work. After ironing out the best format for the website and getting the legal aspects in order, Domi and Frida have used the blog to deliver travel tips, photo techniques, vacation inspiration, and massive value to anyone interested in travel.

