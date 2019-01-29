Dominica Appoints Ambassador to New UAE Embassy - CS Global Partners

LONDON, January 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Last week, the Commonwealth of Dominica appointed His Excellency Hubert J. Charles as Resident Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates. This follows the Government's announcement in December last year that Dominica would soon be opening a new Embassy in Abu Dhabi and a Consulate General in Dubai.

Former Dominican Ambassador to the US and UNESCO representative to several countries, Ambassador Designate Hubert J. Charles will look to implement Dominica's foreign policy in the UAE, in close collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign & CARICOM Affairs. Because this is the first Dominican diplomatic mission to the Middle East, Ambassador Charles will also represent the interests of Dominican citizens residing in the UAE and neighbouring countries.

Many Middle Eastern investors have become economic citizens of Dominica in recent years, with demand continuing to be on the rise. This is possible through Dominica's Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme, thought to be the best of its kind by Financial Times experts. As a result, last summer, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit announced Dominica's plans to develop closer diplomatic relations with the UAE. "High demand and interest from the UAE significantly contributed to the UAE-Dominica bilateral relations, which lead the Dominican government to establish a Dominica Embassy in Abu Dhabi and a Dominica Consulate General in Dubai," said Prime Minister Skerrit.

Dominica managed to attract investors from the Middle East to join them as citizens because of the credibility and status of its CBI programme globally. With two investment options to choose from - a one-off contribution to the Economic Diversification Fund or a real estate purchase, Dominica appeals to both single applicants and large families. Though becoming a citizen of another country is a big decision to make, Dominica has made its application process streamlined and secure. As for how stable the value of its citizenship is, Dominica boasts an enviable reputation in terms of due diligence checks and transparency. New luxury resorts that make applicants eligible to become citizens of Dominica are due to open this year, while funds from the newly adopted citizens are turning the small Caribbean island into one of 2019's Ones to Watch. The UN also predicts that Dominica will register the highest economic growth in the region.

