Dominica Builds Extraordinary New Health Infrastructure, Using Citizenship By Investment Proceeds

After Hurricane Maria in 2017, PM Skerrit pledged to make Dominica "the world's first climate-resilient nation." One direction he took was focusing on the long-term plan to "build back better." Part of this is the Housing Revolution, a transformative project aiming to build around 5,000 new hurricane-proof homes, 14 polyclinics, new hospitals and many other community facilities. The PM says that the government is using CBI proceeds to transform its health sector entirely within five years, enhance the quality and the delivery of care and build for up to 70 years ahead.

"I think in the next five years or so, we will have almost a completely, brand new health infrastructure, taking into consideration the impacts of natural disasters on our country and building a greater resilience, building back better so that when these hurricanes come, we'll be able to withstand the impact much better," PM Skerrit told the nation on Sunday. "We're building this for the next 50, 60, 70 years," said the Prime Minister when describing the new, state-of-the-art Marigot Hospital.

As the annual hurricane season started on June 1st, the government of Dominica has been preparing methodically to minimise the impact that any weather challenges might present, should they appear. This includes security systems, healthcare, water safety, hazard mitigation, food security, sheltering, and housing.

"We cannot prevent hurricanes from coming, though we continue to call on developed countries to do what they should do to reduce on the emissions of carbon gases into the atmosphere because the effects of climate change and these natural disasters are more frequently and more ferociously impacting countries like Dominica," said PM Skerrit. "And so, what we can do with regards to the hurricane season is to prepare," he explained.

"Notwithstanding COVID-19, we never stopped our construction," the Prime Minister said with reference to the Housing Revolution projects, assuring that this was carried out responsibly. "We could not stop the construction of the health centres because health centres are critical to our preparedness for the hurricane season but, very importantly, if we are hit [by a hurricane, we can ensure] that we have facilities where people can shelter and where people can get the services and the care that they need."

Detailing the various stages at which the health centres across Dominica are, the Prime Minister said that the government was happy with the progress and the quality of work. "The health centre in Vieille Case is basically completed. We shall furnish it and equip it very soon in the next few weeks. Penville is well on its way […] We built a new health centre in Portsmouth in this new community that we have created, in Georgetown. Building is basically completed; we're looking towards furnishing it and equipping it and people will move in very soon," said PM Skerrit, explaining that the health centres comprise accommodation for nurses and doctors.

Dominica came a long way within the past three years since Hurricane Maria. Over the same period, the Nature Isle of the Caribbean became the best country for citizenship by investment. The CBI Index published by Financial Times' PWM magazine ranked Dominica as having the world's number one CBI Programme for three consecutive years. Praised for appealing investment requirements, reliable due diligence, transparency and integrity, Dominica continues to attract reputable foreign investors seeking second citizenship.

Applicants need not reside for any minimum period to qualify, but they must pass all the due diligence checks. This ensures that only investors of good moral character are successful. Once approved, applicants either make a one-off minimum contribution of US$100,000 to the Economic Diversification Fund or invest at least US$200,000 in pre-approved real estate.

