Dominica Opens New Embassy in the UAE

LONDON, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Commonwealth of Dominica has established a new embassy in the capital of the United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi. This becomes the first Dominican mission to the country, but also to the Middle East. Dominican Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit announced at the opening ceremony on January 21st that the embassy also comes to service a 'small but dynamic' community of Dominican economic citizens, which is growing via the island's world-leading Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme.

His Excellency Hubert John Charles was appointed as the Ambassador of Dominica to the UAE. Prior to his new appointment, H.E. Ambassador Charles served as the Dominican Ambassador to the United States of America and as the Permanent Representative of Dominica at the Organisation of American States. Special guests joined the inauguration of the new Dominican Embassy, showing support for the small Caribbean island.

PM Skerrit said during the opening ceremony: "Thanks to the Citizenship by Investment Programme, Dominica already has a small but dynamic population, resident in the UAE and contributing to the dynamism of its service sector and to sustainable development at home." Furthermore, he added that the new Dominican Embassy in Abu Dhabi will serve as "a crucial link between what is in effect the Dominican diaspora here in the UAE and the homeland."

As a result of the success and good reputation of the CBI Programme, investors' trust in both, Dominica and its Programme remains unshaken. Dominica grants successful CBI applicants valuable citizenship benefits like family security, visa-free and visa-on-arrival travel to 140 destinations and growing business opportunities. Middle Eastern families and single individuals can obtain Dominican citizenship upon making an investment into the island's economy, but only if they pass all the due diligence checks. Applicants choose from either making a minimum US$100,000 contribution to the Economic Diversification Fund or an investment worth at least US$200,000 in pre-approved real estate, comprising a selection of luxury hotels.

With a growing number of economic citizens from the UAE, the Dominican government comes to assist its new citizens. The Dominican Embassy in Abu Dhabi will provide consular services to Dominican nationals, issuance of documentation, emergency notices, tourism advice and other services.

The Dominican Embassy is located at 13-B 2F, Plaza 30, 100 Al Ladeem str, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Please visit www.dominicaembassyuae.com for further details.

