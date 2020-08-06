Dominica Widens 'Dependant' Clause Under its Citizenship by Investment Programme

LONDON, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Commonwealth of Dominica announced notable changes to its Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme last month. Published in the country's Official Gazette on July 29, 2020, the Commonwealth of Dominica Citizenship by Investment (Amendment) Regulations, 2020 widen the scope of eligible 'dependants' and post-citizenship additions.

Siblings aged 25 or under can now be included in a citizenship application if they meet certain requirements. The expanded definition includes adult children aged 18 to 30, disabled adult children, parents, grandparents, spouses of eligible parents and grandparents, and siblings. The main applicant or their spouse would need to be supporting the aforementioned dependants substantially.

To facilitate family reunification, the new regulations remove the prerequisite for dependant adult children to be in full-time education, and the age and co-housing requirements of parents and grandparents. The changes also permit economic citizens to apply for citizenship on behalf of their new-born or adopted children, as well as a new spouse. This means that those considering applying for Dominican citizenship and wishing to include family members are more likely to be able to do so.

Main applicants may also make post-citizenship additions in respect of family members who could have qualified as dependants at the time the original application was made. Moreover, the amendment allows for a one-year 'grace period' for economic citizens wishing to add pre-existing dependants.

"The changes we are announcing are exciting," commented the Dominican Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit in a recent government press release. "They are meant to accelerate family reunification in a world where togetherness, and the right to all be able to live in a safe, stable, and welcoming environment is more important than ever," he added.

All main applicants and their dependants aged 16 or over must first pass a due diligence process. The past three editions of the CBI Index, published by the Financial Times' PWM magazine, ranked Dominica as the world's best country for economic citizenship. It offers vetted investors the safety and security of having second citizenship if they choose to contribute to the Economic Diversification Fund or invest in a pre-approved real estate project.

Successful applicants are granted citizenship for life and can live or work in the Caribbean country. They can also have visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 140 destinations around the world.

[email protected]

www.csglobalpartners.com



SOURCE CS Global Partners

Related Links

http://www.csglobalpartners.com

