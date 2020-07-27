Dominica's Citizenship-Approved Secret Bay Wins 2020's World's Best Resort in the Caribbean

Travel + Leisure surveyed its readers and determined that the eco-luxury resort also polled at number six in the publication's top 100 hotels in the world. Moreover, the magazine recognises Dominica as an emerging destination in the luxury hospitality market.

The Residences at Secret Bay is one of the few select real estate options that makes carefully vetted foreign investors eligible for Dominica's valuable citizenship through the CBI Programme. The Nature Isle of the Caribbean is also a world leader in investor immigration, according to the CBI Index, published by the Financial Times' PWM magazine.

"Your No. 1 pick, Secret Bay, is found on Dominica – an island that's known for its rugged beauty and rustic accommodations, but that is now making a play for the luxury market with more polished options," cites Travel + Leisure. "Secret Bay – described by one guest as a 'rare gem' – melds a sustainable sensibility with luxurious amenities. Punctuating its cliff-top acreage are half a dozen villas, with four more set to debut this November."

Scoring 98.6 points out of 100, Secret Bay leads the way in the Caribbean. "Shrouded in rainforest, each accommodation at this all-villa resort has a private plunge pool. Because of the lush, dense vegetation, it's easy to feel like you're the only person for miles around," writes Travel + Leisure.

Secret Bay proprietor, Gregor Nassief, commented: "This accolade, by one of the world's most trusted and revered travel publications, is a testament to our team's commitment to delivering truly exceptional service and experiences, which makes me incredibly proud […] From a CBI investment perspective, it means that the villa and property you are investing in are part of a globally recognised, award-winning resort that grows from strength to strength."

To obtain second citizenship from Dominica, investors must first pass the Programme's due diligence checks. Then, they can either contribute to a government fund or invest in pre-approved real estate.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1220111/Secret_Bay_Travel_Leisure_Top_Resort.jpg

Contact:

[email protected]

www.csglobalpartners.com

SOURCE CS Global Partners

Related Links

https://csglobalpartners.com

