Dominica's Dynamic Leadership Secures 70,000 Vaccination Jabs from India

LONDON, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --The Commonwealth of Dominica has received 70,000 Covishield vaccinations from India under the Vaccine Maitri initiative. This comes after Dominican Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit wrote to his Indian counterpart Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting the vaccine. With India initially supplying vaccines to its Asian neighbours, Dominica is the first Caribbean nation to receive the vaccination – a testimony to the strong leadership of Prime Minister Skerrit.

"I must confess that I didn't imagine the prayers of my country would be answered so swiftly. As the leader of a small Caribbean island with a population of 72,000 people, I didn't fancy my chances of getting such a swift and positive response to my request," said Prime Minister Skerrit.

As one of the youngest Prime Ministers elected, Prime Minister Skerrit has, since 2004, been instrumental in driving positive change in Dominica. As one of the nations least impacted by the coronavirus with no deaths to date, he has ensured that health and wellbeing is a top priority. In an incredible feat, Dominica arranged the vaccine to be flown over 9000 miles from India for the protection of its people. With $12.7 million spent to support citizens during the pandemic, Prime Minister Skerrit's dynamic leadership has meant that the country continues to flourish and national development projects continue to progress.

As a nation, Dominica has been at the forefront of progression particularly in environmental concerns. Its ban on plastic introduced in 2019 was hailed as the world's most comprehensive by the National Geographic. In addition, as an island sitting on the hurricane belt, tackling the climate crisis has been high on the island's list of priorities. Following the devastating impact of Hurricane Maria in 2017, Prime Minister Skerrit announced that it would be commit itself to become the world's first climate-resilient nation.

Since then, Dominica has focussed on sustainability. The island has undertaken to build 5,000 affordable and weather-resistant homes for its citizens along with a state-of-the-art modern hospital and multiple health and community centres. Furthermore, as luxury hoteliers flock to set up operations in Dominica, the island ensures that resorts are built to an environmentally sensitive standard and practice sustainability in its everyday operations, from sourcing food locally to recycling.

"In terms of our aspiration to be the first climate-resilient nation in the world and to achieve sustainable development – they come hand in hand. This is why, in respect of the hotels that are being built under the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme, its vital these projects conform to our eco-tourism principles and practices. We will not allow any hotel or investment to be made in Dominica that is not going to enhance and protect the environment," says Prime Minister Skerrit.

One of the main drivers to this commitment is Dominica's Citizenship by Investment Programme. The initiative, introduced in 1993, welcomes foreign investors to become economic citizens through contributing to a government fund or by purchasing pre-approved property. Dominica runs extensive security checks on applicants and those who are successful, receive receipt of citizenship and can apply for their second passport. Citizens of Dominica gain visa-free access to over 140 destinations, the right to live, work and study in Dominica and the ability to pass citizenship down.

Revenue generated from the Programme is injected directly into Dominica's development. Investments are currently contributing to the construction of an international airport, the island's first geothermal plant and several luxury eco-resorts.

