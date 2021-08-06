Dominica's Geothermal Energy Plant to be Active by 2023, says Prime Minister

LONDON, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of efforts to build a climate-resilient nation and reduce its dependence on fossil fuels, the Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica recently unveiled plans to complete the construction of a new geothermal plant by 2023. The Prime Minister of Dominica, Dr the Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit said that the plant would ensure that the country will be powered by renewables, reducing energy costs and carbon emissions while simultaneously creating jobs. The project will also provide electricity to the French islands of Guadeloupe and Martinique, which in turn will encourage foreign exchange.

To accomplish its mission to power green energy and economy, the government has partnered with donor organisations such as the World Bank, the Caribbean Development Bank, Small Island Developing States, SIDS Dock and the Clinton Foundation. The country's Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme is also providing part of the funding.

The work on the geothermal development project has "accelerated over the last year" as construction on two wells has begun, said the Prime Minister. "We are also at an advanced stage for the selection of an Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) contractor to build the 10 MW plant. We expect to conclude negotiations by the end of September and soon thereafter to issue a notice to proceed with construction of the power plant. Construction time is expected to be 18 months from issuing the notice to proceed," he added.

In 2017, after the devastation left behind by Hurricane Maria, Prime Minister Roosevelt vowed to make Dominica the first climate-resilient nation in the world. To aid the process, Dominica launched the Climate Resilience Execution Agency for Dominica (CREAD) in 2018, a government agency that mainstreams resilience into all areas of the country's growth. Sponsored by the CBI Programme, the initiative has overseen the green construction of hurricane-proof homes, schools and health centres.

Dominica's CBI Programme allows vetted foreigners the chance to gain second citizenship in exchange for monetary investment in a government fund or ecotourism projects. Successful applicants, often within three months, attain the rights that come with Dominican citizenship, like travel to over 75 percent of the world, increased business prospects and the ability to pass citizenship on for generations to come.

The contribution from investors is used to support local ventures like education, agriculture and climate-resilient infrastructure. "This new season of development is here. The Dynamic Dominica, promised to the people of this great nation, is unfolding before our very eyes," said the Prime Minister.

