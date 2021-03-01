Dominion Energy and the Library of Virginia Honor Five Leaders as 'Strong Men & Strong Women in Virginia History'

RICHMOND, Va., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Energy and the Library of Virginia celebrated the achievements of five African-American leaders during the ninth annual "Strong Men & Women in Virginia History" awards program. The program honors prominent African Americans past and present who have made noteworthy and admirable contributions to the commonwealth, the nation and their professions.

"This year's honorees have dedicated their lives to serving their communities. Their leadership has provided an example for others, and their contributions have left positive and lasting impacts on society," said Bill Murray, senior vice president – Corporate Affairs & Communications, Dominion Energy. "Their actions and words have uplifted and inspired. We are honored to acknowledge their achievements and all they've done to improve the lives of others."

"The Library of Virginia is proud to partner with Dominion Energy in recognizing the accomplishments of African American Virginians from the past through the present day, "said Dr. Sandra G. Treadway, Librarian of Virginia. "The five honorees serve as powerful role models for the rising generation and remind us of the positive impact we can have in our communities."

This year's honorees are:

- Krysta Jones – Arlington Political Activist & Mentor



- Dr. Lerla G. Joseph - Richmond Physician



- L. Louise Lucas - Portsmouth Virginia State Senator



- Stan Maclin* - Harrisonburg Social Justice Activist



- Evelyn Reid Syphax* - Arlington Educator



*Posthumous honor



Four high school student contest winners were also recognized during the ceremony. Each submitted a creative piece about their own experiences with social justice and how they have seen it impact discussions about race in the United States.

The winners of the 2020 Strong Men & Women in Virginia History student essay competition are:

- Tamia Booker - Petersburg Appomattox Regional Governor's School



- Madisyn Ford - Chesapeake Oscar Smith High School



- Zahria Ford – Loudoun Rock Ridge High School



- Julie Thomas - Harrisonburg Harrisonburg High School

Each student will receive an Apple MacBook Air laptop and $1,000 for their school.

