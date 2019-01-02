Dominion Energy Announces Leadership Team for SCANA Operations

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) today announced the formation of a new operating segment that will contain SCANA Corporation's existing operating and services companies, and announced the members of its leadership team.

The leader of the operating segment, Southeast Energy Group, is P. Rodney Blevins, senior vice president and chief information officer at Dominion Energy, who became president and chief executive officer-Southeast Energy Group when the combination between Dominion Energy and SCANA Corporation was completed on Jan. 1, 2019. He reports directly to Thomas F. Farrell, II, the company's chairman, president and chief executive officer. Blevins' primary office will be in Cayce, S.C.

Members of Blevins' leadership team include:

W. Keller Kissam , who has become president-Electric Operations, Southeast Energy Group. He continues to be responsible for all non-nuclear generation and transmission and distribution operations at South Carolina Electric & Gas Company (SCE&G). Kissam has also been named president of electric operations for Dominion Energy's wholly owned subsidiary, SCE&G;

, who has become president-Electric Operations, Southeast Energy Group. He continues to be responsible for all non-nuclear generation and transmission and distribution operations at South Carolina Electric & Gas Company (SCE&G). Kissam has also been named president of electric operations for Dominion Energy's wholly owned subsidiary, SCE&G; D. Russell "Rusty" Harris , who has become vice president and general manager-Gas Operations, Southeast Energy Group. He continues to be responsible for gas utility operations at SCE&G and Public Service Company of North Carolina , Incorporated (PSNC Energy), and for SCANA Energy. Harris has been named president of Dominion Energy's wholly owned subsidiaries, PSNC Energy, and of gas operations for SCE&G;

, who has become vice president and general manager-Gas Operations, Southeast Energy Group. He continues to be responsible for gas utility operations at SCE&G and Public Service Company of , Incorporated (PSNC Energy), and for SCANA Energy. Harris has been named president of Dominion Energy's wholly owned subsidiaries, PSNC Energy, and of gas operations for SCE&G; Iris N. Griffin , who has been named vice president-Financial Management & Integration, Southeast Energy Group, responsible for operating segment finances and the integration of the companies for the operating segment. Griffin has been named treasurer for Dominion Energy's wholly owned subsidiaries, PSNC Energy and SCE&G; and

, who has been named vice president-Financial Management & Integration, Southeast Energy Group, responsible for operating segment finances and the integration of the companies for the operating segment. Griffin has been named treasurer for Dominion Energy's wholly owned subsidiaries, PSNC Energy and SCE&G; and Daniel G. Stoddard – senior vice president and chief nuclear officer at Dominion Energy – who remains in that role and adds to that responsibility the role of chief nuclear officer-Southeast Energy Group, in which he will report to Blevins regarding V.C. Summer. He continues to report to Paul Koonce , president and chief executive officer-Power Generation Group, regarding Dominion Energy's six operating reactors in Virginia and Connecticut .

– senior vice president and chief nuclear officer at Dominion Energy – who remains in that role and adds to that responsibility the role of chief nuclear officer-Southeast Energy Group, in which he will report to Blevins regarding V.C. Summer. He continues to report to , president and chief executive officer-Power Generation Group, regarding Dominion Energy's six operating reactors in and . George A. Lippard , has become site vice president-V.C. Summer Power Station , responsible for operating SCE&G's single-unit nuclear facility in Jenkinsville, S.C. He is reporting to Stoddard.

Each officer assumed his or her role when the Dominion Energy-SCANA merger was completed.

"Dominion Energy looks forward to serving more than 2 million customer accounts at fast-growing energy companies, SCE&G, PSNC Energy and SCANA Energy," Farrell said. "This excellent team, under the dedicated leadership of Rodney Blevins, will continue to provide safe, reliable and efficient electric and gas service in the communities SCANA served, meeting both load growth and customer expectations."

Blevins joined Dominion Energy in 1987 as an engineer in electric distribution. His duties have included oversight of the Dominion Energy Virginia storm center, where he was involved in every major storm that affected the company's electric service area in North Carolina and Virginia between 1999 and 2013. He was named vice president-Distribution Operations in 2006 and assumed his post as senior vice president and chief information officer in 2014. Blevins earned a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Virginia Tech and completed the advanced management program at Duke University's Fuqua School of Business.

Kissam, a Citadel graduate, began his career at SCANA in 1988 and has worked in gas transmission and distribution operations and electric operations. He became an officer in the company in 1993, and began his current role as chief operating officer and president-Generation, Transmission & Distribution at SCE&G in 2017.

Harris, a 32-year veteran of SCANA, joined the company as a customer service engineer. He spent his first decade in the electric distribution business, rising to vice president in 1997, and transferring to gas operations in 2003. He was president and chief operating officer- PSNC Energy and president-SCE&G Gas Operations at the time of the merger. Harris is an electrical engineering graduate of Clemson University and earned his MBA from the University of South Carolina (USC).

Griffin came to SCANA in 2003 as an auditor and has held leadership roles in the company's audit, investor relations, compliance and regulatory functions. Before becoming senior vice president, CFO and treasurer, she was vice president-Finance. Griffin earned bachelor's and master's degrees from USC.

Stoddard has been Dominion Energy's chief nuclear officer since 2016. After serving in the U.S. Navy and working at H.B. Robinson nuclear station in Hartsville, S.C., Stoddard came to the company in 2006. He has served as site vice president-North Anna Power Station in Mineral, Va., and has been a vice president and senior vice president of Nuclear Operations. He has a bachelor's degree in marine engineering from the U.S. Naval Academy and a master's in nuclear engineering from the University of Virginia.

Lippard joined SCE&G in 1983, when he began working at the V.C. Summer nuclear station. He became vice president-Nuclear Operations in 2016. Lippard received a bachelor's in mechanical engineering from Clemson University and an MBA from USC.

The company also announced that SCANA CEO Jimmy Addison will serve in an advisory role to Blevins until he retires on Feb. 1, 2019. He has spent the past 12 years as chief executive officer or chief financial officer at SCANA Corporation.

"Jimmy Addison is well-respected throughout the energy and utilities sector," Farrell said. "I sincerely thank him for his leadership during the challenging times of the past 18 months. Jimmy has had an outstanding career at SCANA, and we wish him well in retirement."

Nearly 7.5 million customers in 18 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to sustainable, reliable, affordable, and safe energy and is one of the nation's largest producers and transporters of energy with about $100 billion of assets providing electric generation, transmission and distribution, as well as natural gas storage, transmission, distribution, and import/export services. As one of the nation's leading solar operators, the company intends to reduce its carbon intensity 60 percent by 2030. Through its Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation, as well as EnergyShare and other programs, Dominion Energy contributed more than $30 million in 2018 to community causes throughout its footprint and beyond. Please visit www.DominionEnergy.com, to learn more.

SOURCE Dominion Energy

