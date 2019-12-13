Dominion Energy Board of Directors Increases Dividend by 2.5 Percent

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 13, 2019 The board of directors of Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) today established a 2020 dividend of $3.76 per share of common stock, up from $3.67 per share in 2019, or a 2.5 percent increase. Subject to board declaration in January, the first quarterly dividend of 94 cents per share will be payable in March 2020. The expected 2020 dividend increase would mark the 17th consecutive year in which the annual dividend rate rose from the previous year's rate.

The growth rate approved by the board is consistent with dividend guidance provided to investors in March 2019.

Nearly 7.5 million customers in 18 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to sustainable, reliable, affordable and safe energy and is one of the nation's largest producers and transporters of energy with more than $100 billion of assets providing electric generation, transmission and distribution, as well as natural gas storage, transmission, distribution and import/export services. The company expects to cut generating fleet carbon dioxide emissions 55 percent by 2030 and reduce methane emissions from its gas assets 50 percent by 2030. Please visit www.DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

Payment of the 2020 dividend is subject to quarterly determination and declaration by the board of directors of specific record and payable dates.

