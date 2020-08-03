Dominion Energy crews prepared to respond to Hurricane Isaias

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a letter to U.S. newsrooms from Dominion Energy to provide information about how the company is prepared to respond to power outages caused by Hurricane Isaias.

Newsrooms,

Dominion Energy is ready to respond should Hurricane Isaias cause power outages. We appreciate your help sharing these safety tips with your audiences.

To help you in your coverage, here's a link to download video of our crews prepping for storms: https://login.filesanywhere.com/fs/v.aspx?v=8c6a6a8c5f6574bdaa9c

In addition, journalists can call our 24/7 media line at 804-771-6115 for information or interviews.

The safety of our customers is always our top priority , especially when storms are in the forecast. We are tracking Hurricane Isaias and encourage Dominion Energy customers in Virginia and the Carolinas to prepare for the possibility of power outages. We will work around the clock to restore service while keeping our colleagues and our customers safe and while practicing proper social distancing and good hygiene.

Create an emergency kit with flashlights, batteries, cleaning supplies and face coverings.



Prepare a first-aid kit with bandages, anti-bacterial wipes, over-the-counter medications, and prescription medications.



Remember to carry your healthcare information with you and to prepare your medical devices, especially if you are disabled or elderly.



Download the Dominion Energy Outage Center app ( Virginia and North Carolina ) or the Dominion Energy-SC app ( South Carolina ) to track restoration efforts and report outages quickly and easily.

Prepare a supply of water and non-perishable food.



Charge your phone and other electronic devices fully before the storm arrives.



Make sure your contact information is updated in our system so that we have a way to get in touch with you.

Here's how you can stay safe:

Beware of downed power lines. Assume they are energized and dangerous. Very high winds and rain can cause trees and branches to fall, which may bring down power lines. Stay at least 30 feet away and make sure your family, pets, and neighbors also avoid the downed wire. Call Dominion Energy right away to speak with an agent to report the downed wire. Virginia and North Carolina customers should call 1-866-DOM-HELP (1-866-366-4357) and South Carolina customers should call 888-333-4465.

Properly connect your generator. If you have a generator, be sure it is fueled, tested, and properly connected before the severe weather arrives. Follow the manufacturer's instructions and always operate outdoors with good ventilation. Improper use of a generator could be life-threatening for customers and for line crews working to restore power.

