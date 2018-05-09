Dominion Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend of 83.5 Cents

RICHMOND, Va., July 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) has declared a quarterly dividend of 83.5 cents per share of common stock.

Dividends are payable on Sept. 20, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business Sept. 7, 2018.

This is the 362nd consecutive dividend that Dominion Energy or its predecessor company has paid holders of common stock. The company's last quarterly dividend was declared May 9, 2018.

SOURCE Dominion Energy

Related Links

http://www.dom.com

