Dominion Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend of 91.75 Cents

Dominion Energy

May 07, 2019, 13:15 ET

RICHMOND, Va., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) has declared a quarterly dividend of 91.75 cents per share of common stock.

Dividends are payable on June 20, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business June 7, 2019.

This is the 365th consecutive dividend that Dominion Energy or its predecessor company has paid holders of common stock. The company's last quarterly dividend was declared Jan. 25, 2019.

