Dominion Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend of 91.75 Cents

Jul 31, 2019, 14:15 ET

RICHMOND, Va., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) has declared a quarterly dividend of 91.75 cents per share of common stock.

Dividends are payable on Sept. 20, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business Sept. 6, 2019.

This is the 366th consecutive dividend that Dominion Energy or its predecessor company has paid holders of common stock. The company's last quarterly dividend was declared May 7, 2019.

