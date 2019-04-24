Dominion Energy Donates $30,000 to Charities in Honor of Employee Volunteers

RICHMOND, Va., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Energy recognized six employees today for their volunteer efforts during 2018. As part of their recognition, employees pay it forward with a $5,000 donation from the company's Charitable Foundation to their non-profit of choice.

Now in its 35th year, the Benjamin J. Lambert, III, Volunteer of the Year program recognizes employees and retirees for their efforts to improve the communities in which they live. The program was named in honor of Lambert in 2014 in recognition of his decades of service to his community as a member of the Virginia General Assembly and a member of the Dominion Energy Board of Directors.

"Volunteerism is at the heart of Dominion Energy's community programs, and we're proud to honor our employees for their personal generosity and the time they dedicate to helping others," said Hunter A. Applewhite, president of the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation. "Their work lifts our cities, communities and neighborhoods."

The Dominion Energy Volunteers of the Year and their charities of choice are:

Tonya Denise Byrd , Norfolk, Va. , Howard University

, , Dan Casey , Waterford, Conn. , Haddam Volunteer Fire Company

, , Volunteer Fire Company Russell Deane , Glen Allen, Va. , James River Greyhounds

, , James River Greyhounds Faith J. Hooper , Chester, Va. , Henrico Education Foundation

, , Henrico Education Foundation Brandon King , Richmond, Va. , Save a Dog, Save a Cat

, , Save a Dog, Save a Cat Ruth Rachel Przybojewski , Cleveland, Ohio , Cleveland Modern Ballet

In 2018, employees gave more than 126,000 hours of their time to a variety of charitable activities. Volunteers in Cleveland handed out free food at a weekly market for the families of students at an inner city elementary school. Northern Virginia volunteers helped weatherize the home of a disabled veteran to reduce his energy consumption and bills. And our Connecticut employees planted a pollinator garden in New London to help promote food security.

Dominion Energy and the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation also contributed nearly $35 million in 2018 to charitable organizations and energy assistance programs helping to improve the quality of life in communities across the company's footprint.

The 35th annual event paying tribute to the efforts of employee volunteers was held at the Science Museum of Virginia in Richmond, Va. today. For photographs and details about the winners, please visit www.dominionenergy.com/VOTY.

About the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation

Nearly 7.5 million customers in 18 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D). Through its Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation, as well as EnergyShare and other programs, Dominion Energy contributed nearly $35 million in 2018 to community causes. The Foundation supports nonprofit causes that meet basic human needs, protect the environment, promote education and encourage community vitality. Please visit www.DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

SOURCE Dominion Energy

Related Links

http://www.dominionenergy.com

