Dominion Energy Encourages Customers to Prepare as Hurricane Season Begins

RICHMOND, Va., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hurricane season is underway and Dominion Energy urges customers to plan ahead and assemble an emergency storm kit.

"We care about our customers' safety and want to help them prepare for the possibility of severe weather," said Ed Baine, senior vice president of Electric Distribution. "We're doing our part to get ready and encourage customers to do the same."

In addition to having staff ready and stocking up on supplies, Dominion Energy uses technology to assist with a quick restoration if customers lose power. For example, we use drones, helicopters, and electronic collection tools to support our damage assessment efforts. We also expect that our investments in grid modernization and strategic undergrounding of wires will help improve our ability to respond to outages caused by major storms.

For the first time this hurricane season, we'll also send our rapid response vehicle to assist with a more efficient restoration in neighborhoods with the most severe damage.

Here's how you can prepare for severe weather:

If your power goes out, please report it right away at dominionenergy.com to assist with a faster restoration. You can also call 1-866-DOM-HELP (1-866-366-4357).

Safety is always our first priority. Here's how you can stay safe during storms:

Beware of downed power lines. Assume they are energized and dangerous. Stay at least 30 feet away and call Dominion Energy immediately at 1-866-DOM-HELP (1-866-366-4357).

Properly connect your generator. Ensure it is fueled and tested before the severe weather arrives. Follow the manufacturer's instructions and always operate outdoors with good ventilation.

