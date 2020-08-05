Dominion Energy Restoration Efforts Progress Following Isaias

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Energy crews have made progress in restoring power to customers following Tropical Storm Isaias, with more than 80% of customers who lost service in Virginia and North Carolina now back online. The company has more than 7,000 workers dedicated to restoration, including equipment and crews hard at work from Dominion Energy South Carolina offices, as well as from utilities as far away as Oklahoma. The vast majority of impacted customers should have power by end-of-day Thursday, with those impacted by more severe damage restored by end-of-day Friday.

The storm brought heavy rain, high winds, and at least 7 tornadoes, causing catastrophic damage and outages for 508,000 customers across the company's service territory. The hardest hit areas remain eastern North Carolina and pockets of Hampton Roads, the Northern Neck, and the Middle Peninsula in Virginia. In these areas, downed lines, broken power poles, tree and tornado damage and flooding have caused significant damage and obstructed roadways. Local and out-of-state crews continue to work in these areas to expedite restoration.

The company continues to assess damage and crews are working around-the-clock until service has been restored to all customers. Estimated restoration times on individual projects will be provided as assessments are completed and work locations are assigned.

As always, safety is the top priority for customers and crews. Customers are strongly encouraged to keep a safe distance from downed lines and trees, and to maintain proper social distancing from crew members.

Please continue to report outages. The company relies on information from customers to pinpoint outage areas. The quickest way to report an outage is on any mobile device. Virginia and North Carolina customers are encouraged to download the Dominion Energy Outage Center app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Customers can call 1-866-DOM-HELP (1-866-366-4357) to report an outage or bookmark the outage reporting website: https://www.dominionenergy.com/outage-center/report-and-check-outages.

Stay away from downed power lines and always assume they are dangerous. Remain at least 30 feet away and ensure that others avoid downed lines. Call Dominion Energy right away to report downed wires. Virginia and North Carolina customers should call 1-866-DOM-HELP (1-866-366-4357).

