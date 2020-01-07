Dominion Energy Selects Siemens Gamesa as Preferred Turbine Supplier for Largest Offshore Wind Power Project in United States

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Energy reached another significant milestone in the development of the nation's largest offshore wind power project today with the selection of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy as the project's preferred turbine supplier. A competitive solicitation process identified Siemens Gamesa as the optimal supplier based on a combination of cost, performance, and proven track record as one of the world's leading suppliers. Once completed, the offshore wind project located 27 miles off the coast of Virginia Beach will produce enough zero-carbon electricity to power 650,000 Virginia homes at rated wind speed.

As part of the preferred supplier agreement, Siemens Gamesa will supply the latest state-of-the-art turbines from its proven Offshore Direct Drive platform with the final turbine numbers to be determined during a later phase of the early development period. The agreement will support the submission of the project's Construction and Operations Plan (COP) to the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) in late 2020. In addition, Siemens Gamesa and Dominion Energy will work together to evaluate offshore wind supply chain development opportunities in Virginia as part of an effort to reduce project costs for the benefit of customers.

"Siemens Gamesa is a global leader in offshore wind technology and has proven to be a great partner in our CVOW project," said Mark D. Mitchell, Dominion Energy's vice president of generation construction. "We look forward to continuing our relationship as we bring clean, renewable energy to our customers and support Governor Ralph Northam's commitment to have Virginia lead the way in offshore wind."

"Virginia aims to become a national leader in offshore wind, and we are encouraged to see progress toward that goal," said Governor Ralph S. Northam. "For Virginia, it's about two things: Jobs and a cleaner environment. Wind energy is one of our top economic priorities and a critical component of Virginia's clean energy strategy, and this is an important step forward."

The project will be located in 112,800 acres off the coast of Virginia Beach that Dominion Energy secured via lease from BOEM in 2013. Ocean survey work, required by BOEM, will begin this year and will be incorporated into the Construction and Operations Plan.

The company began construction in June on a pilot offshore wind power project, the initial step in designing and building the larger commercial offshore wind development. The two six-megawatt turbines manufactured by Siemens Gamesa will be installed this spring and are on schedule to come online later this year. Dominion Energy will leverage key learnings from the permitting, design and development of that project as it goes through a similar process for the commercial offshore wind development.

"Virginia state agencies have been tasked to develop a plan to produce 30 percent of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030. Offshore wind is a fast-growing and important contributor to meet this goal," says Steve Dayney, Head of Offshore North America at Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. "We have always believed that the demonstration project is a gateway to something bigger and now Virginia is poised to benefit from wide-ranging economic benefits this project will bring."

Dominion Energy's offshore wind projects are part of the company's comprehensive clean energy strategy, with a goal of reducing carbon emissions from its electric fleet by 55 percent by 2030 and 80 percent by 2050. To accomplish this goal, the company is rapidly expanding solar and wind energy across Virginia, in partnership with zero-carbon nuclear and low-carbon natural gas. Additionally, the company is investing in battery storage, pumped hydroelectric storage and other resources that can support the intermittent nature of solar and wind.

Dominion Energy is also partnering with the nation's largest hog and dairy farmers to turn agricultural waste into clean energy for U.S. consumers. The company's industry-leading partnership with Smithfield Foods and its recently announced strategic partnership with Vanguard Renewables will generate enough clean energy to heat nearly 100,000 American homes and will substantially reduce greenhouse gas emissions from U.S. farms.

