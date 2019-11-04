Dominion Energy Solar for Students Program Expanding to North Carolina, South Carolina and Seeking Additional Applications in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As Dominion Energy dramatically expands its renewable energy infrastructure, it is increasing the number of sites for its Solar for Students program in Virginia and expanding the initiative to North Carolina and South Carolina.

Sponsored by the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation, the program offers K-12 students and educators a hands-on learning experience to generate electricity from a solar array installed on grounds accessible to students. Each participating organization will receive training sessions and curriculum on harnessing solar energy.

As owners of the nation's fourth largest solar fleet among utility holding companies, Dominion Energy continues to search for ways to capitalize on renewable energy sources. The expansion of Solar for Students occurs as Dominion Energy is leading the country's transition toward a clean energy future. Dominion Energy set a 2030 goal of reducing carbon emissions by 55 percent from 2005 levels and methane by 50 percent from 2010 levels.

The Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation is currently seeking applications from K-12 public schools or educational non-profit organizations with STEM programming in the regions of North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia within Dominion Energy's electric service territory. The Foundation will select 20 sites to receive a 1.2 kilowatt photovoltaic system that converts sunlight into electric power. During the 2019-2020 school year, 18 sites participated in the program.

"We are very excited to expand our Solar for Students program to North and South Carolina," said Hunter A. Applewhite, president of the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation. "By expanding the program's reach, we are able to give more students and the public the opportunity for a hands-on learning experience with clean, renewable solar energy."

Dominion Energy will once again partner with the National Energy Education Development (NEED) Project. NEED supports Solar for Students by providing technical support, installing the panels, preparing educational materials for students, and training the teachers.

Each solar array will have a visual display that will show students and faculty real-time data on the amount of electricity generated. Each solar array will generate enough electricity to power 18 desktop computers, 40 ten-gallon aquariums, or 15 42-inch LED televisions.

The company will accept applications for the Dominion Energy Solar for Students program through December 6, 2019 and announce the recipients during the first quarter of 2020. Solar installations will take place during the 2020-2021 school year. Dominion Energy will sponsor a "Solarbration" at each location to kick off and showcase the project.

For more information or to apply, visit https://www.dominionenergy.com/company/community/dominion-energy-charitable-foundation/solar-for-students-program.

