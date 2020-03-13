Dominion Energy Suspends Disconnections in Response to Coronavirus
Mar 13, 2020, 17:35 ET
RICHMOND, Va., March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Energy today provided the following statement regarding customer bills during the COVID-19 pandemic:
"Our customers should not have to worry about losing service during this critical time. Therefore, Dominion Energy suspended all service disconnections for nonpayment earlier this week. We know the communities we serve rely on us to provide an essential service. We remain committed to providing reliable energy service 24-7."
|
Media Contacts:
|
Idaho
|
801-324-5453
|
North Carolina
|
757-857-2700 (Electric) 800-562-9308 (Gas)
|
Ohio
|
216-780-0172
|
South Carolina
|
800-562-9308
|
Utah
|
801-324-5453
|
Virginia
|
804-771-6115
|
Wyoming
|
801-324-5453
|
West Virginia
|
681-842-3200
SOURCE Dominion Energy
Share this article