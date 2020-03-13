Dominion Energy Suspends Disconnections in Response to Coronavirus

News provided by

Dominion Energy

Mar 13, 2020, 17:35 ET

RICHMOND, Va., March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Energy today provided the following statement regarding customer bills during the COVID-19 pandemic:

"Our customers should not have to worry about losing service during this critical time. Therefore, Dominion Energy suspended all service disconnections for nonpayment earlier this week.  We know the communities we serve rely on us to provide an essential service. We remain committed to providing reliable energy service 24-7."

Media Contacts:

Idaho  

801-324-5453

North Carolina      

757-857-2700 (Electric) 800-562-9308 (Gas)

Ohio                     

216-780-0172

South Carolina     

800-562-9308

Utah                     

801-324-5453

Virginia                 

804-771-6115

Wyoming              

801-324-5453

West Virginia        

681-842-3200

SOURCE Dominion Energy

