Domino Data Lab Named One of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2022 by The Financial Times

By helping enterprise data science leaders, practitioners, and IT teams transform their companies into model-driven businesses, Domino Data Lab continues to experience global market adoption

SAN FRANCISCO, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino Data Lab, provider of the leading Enterprise MLOps platform trusted by over 20% of the Fortune 100, has been recognized as part of The Financial Times' list of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2022. This prestigious award is co-presented by The Financial Times and Statista, Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

The FT's list of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies is comprised of enterprises that contribute most heavily to economic growth. The FT, in collaboration with Statista, ranks companies from across the Americas by compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue between 2017 and 2020. Domino Data Lab ranks 108th on that list, which is currently available on the FT website. Out of the millions of active companies in North and South America, only 500 firms earned placement on the list, and Domino Data Lab is proud to be recognized as the highest-ranking MLOps vendor on the list.

"We're grateful to our customers and our employees — they are the fuel for our growth," said Nick Elprin, co-founder and CEO at Domino Data Lab. "Our mission is to unleash data science to address the world's most important challenges, and we have a lot more building and growing to do in pursuit of that mission."

In 2019, Domino Data Lab ranked 298th on Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the United States' fastest-growing private companies. In 2020, the company was named to Wing Venture Capital's Enterprise Tech 30 list. In 2021, Domino was named to Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 and Forbes' AI50 lists. And earlier this year, Forbes included Domino in its roundup of America's Best Startup Employers 2022. Over this time, Domino has emerged as the MLOps platform that global enterprises count on to scale their data science efforts and accelerate their path to a model-driven future.

Additional Resources

About Domino Data Lab

Domino Data Lab powers model-driven businesses with its leading Enterprise MLOps platform that accelerates the development and deployment of data science work while increasing collaboration and governance. More than 20 percent of the Fortune 100 count on Domino to help scale data science, turning it into a competitive advantage. Founded in 2013, Domino is backed by Sequoia Capital and other leading investors. For more information, visit dominodatalab.com.

SOURCE Domino Data Lab