Domino Hosts Second Annual Design Blog Awards Celebration with Tribute Portfolio Hotels

After receiving hundreds of submissions, the pool of nominees was narrowed to 40 finalists. Readers then voted thousands of times to name the winners across categories including: DIY, General Lifestyle, International, Interior Design, New Voice, Renovation and Small Space. Once again, there was a Tribute Portfolio branded "Modern Maverick Award", given to the blogger whose spirit reflects the brand—unconventional and colorful—and someone who relishes in sharing new experiences that expand the imagination.

"The same way Domino aims to inspire the new generation of design-obsessed consumers, Tribute Portfolio aims to ignite their imagination through travel," said Amanda Nichols, global brand director for Tribute Portfolio. "We are thrilled to celebrate this group of global design bloggers, who express their unique character through their work – which perfectly aligns with our portfolio of personality-driven hotels."

The celebration served as an artistic installation, showcasing both Domino and Tribute Portfolio's passion for creative design. Unparalleled views of Wrigley Field, colorful trophies displayed throughout the space, and locally inspired cocktails and lite bites all added to the festive atmosphere.

Winners:

Best DIY Blog: Jen Woodhouse, THE HOUSE OF WOOD

Best General Lifestyle Blog: Will Taylor, BRIGHT BAZAAR

Best International Design Blog: Reena Simon, HYGGE FOR HOME

Best Interior Design Blog: Shea and Syd McGee, STUDIO MCGEE

Best New Voice: Emily Blanchard, EMILY EVERYDAY

Best Renovation Blog: John and Sherry Petersik, YOUNG HOUSE LOVE

Best Small Space Blog: Melanie Gnau, A SMALL LIFE

Tribute Portfolio's Modern Maverick: Kim and Scott Vargo, YELLOW BRICK HOME

About Domino

Domino is the go-to resource for design lovers who want to bring their personal style home. We inspire customers to create a happy home by celebrating their individuality, providing them with need-to-know information, and empowering them to shop for what they love. Domino magazine is published four times a year and fresh content is updated daily on www.domino.com .

About Tribute Portfolio

Launched in 2015, Tribute Portfolio is Marriott International's newest collection brand, offering exceptional independent hotels around the globe. With a focus on selecting hotels with captivating design and vibrant social scenes, Tribute Portfolio aims to attract travelers looking for fresh travel experiences that reflect their own individuality. From boutique resorts like Inn at Rancho Santa Fe in California, to urban locales such as Apollo Hotel in Amsterdam, each Tribute Portfolio hotel offers experiences filled with details and elements worth sharing. For more information on Tribute Portfolio, please visit www.tributeportfolio.com .

