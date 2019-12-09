Domino's® GPS Delivery Tracking Technology Expanding into Stores Across the U.S.

Customers who order from stores that have GPS delivery tracking capabilities will be able to see the location of their order and delivery expert on an interactive map found on their order confirmation page. After customers order, they will receive an estimated delivery time and can opt into text notifications that let them know when their order is on its way, when it's about two minutes away and when it has arrived.

"We know that customers love Domino's Tracker® and the ability to monitor their orders in the store. Now they will also be able to watch their orders on the way to their house with our delivery tracker," said Dennis Maloney, Domino's senior vice president and chief digital officer. "Customers are not the only ones who love the technology – store managers and delivery experts do as well because of the transparency it provides and how it improves the delivery experience for everyone."

The operational benefits of the GPS delivery tracking technology allow store managers to view where their delivery experts are out on the road, making in-store logistics easier to manage. Delivery experts using the technology can benefit from optional navigation, one-touch customer callback capabilities and customers who are better prepared to meet them when they arrive.

