Domino's® Names Frank Garrido EVP - U.S. Operations

Domino's announced the promotion of Frank Garrido to executive vice president – U.S. operations and support. Tweet this

"We wish Tom the best of luck in his new role, as he served Domino's well for many years," said Weiner. "Moving forward, we are thrilled to have Frank join the company's executive leadership team. Frank has decades of operations experience with several well-known brands. He has been with Domino's for some time now and is ready to go."

Garrido most recently served as senior vice president overseeing Domino's nearly 400 company-owned stores. He joined Domino's in 2017 as a regional vice president, based in Atlanta. Prior to Domino's Garrido was vice president of operations for Focus Brands' McAlister's Deli, part of Focus Brands' more than 4,500 ice cream shops, bakeries, restaurants, and cafes worldwide. Garrido also served as executive vice president of operations, training and concept development for Edible Arrangements International.

Garrido holds a degree in hospitality management from Widener University.

