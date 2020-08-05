Domino's® Opens First Store in Croatia

"I am so proud of the team that helped bring the global Domino's brand to Croatia," said Nils Gornall, chief executive officer of All About Pizza. "We look forward to sharing our delicious products, excellent customer service and prompt delivery with the citizens of Zagreb."

Domino's in Zagreb features the pizza theater design, which has a refreshing and inviting interior, stylish seating, as well as a front row view to watch all the action of pizza-making. A second location will open in Zagreb, with additional locations planned for next year.

"We are honored to have our master franchisees building beautiful pizza theater stores in countries all over the world and attracting new customers to our dynamic brand," said Joe Jordan, Domino's executive vice president of international. "We are pleased that now we can bring this experience to the people of Zagreb."

Domino's operates in more than 90 markets worldwide, with more than half of its global retail sales coming from international stores.

About Domino's Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world based on retail sales, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 17,100 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $14.3 billion in 2019, with over $7.0 billion in the U.S. and nearly $7.3 billion internationally. In the second quarter of 2020, Domino's had global retail sales of over $3.4 billion, with over $1.9 billion in the U.S. and over $1.5 billion internationally. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 98% of Domino's stores as of the end of the second quarter of 2020. Emphasis on technology innovation helped Domino's achieve more than half of all global retail sales in 2019 from digital channels, primarily online ordering and mobile applications. In the U.S., Domino's generates over 65% of sales via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms, including those developed for Google Home, Facebook Messenger, Apple Watch, Amazon Echo and Twitter – as well as Domino's Hotspots®, an ordering platform featuring over 200,000 unique, non-traditional delivery locations. In June 2019, through an announced partnership with Nuro, Domino's furthered its exploration and testing of autonomous pizza delivery. In late 2019, Domino's opened the Domino's Innovation Garage adjacent to its headquarters in Ann Arbor, Michigan to fuel continued technology and operational innovation – while also launching its GPS technology, allowing customers to follow the progress of the delivery driver from store to doorstep. In mid-2020, Domino's launched a brand-new way to order contactless carryout nationwide via Domino's Carside Delivery™, which customers can choose when placing a prepaid online order.

Order – dominos.com

AnyWare Ordering – anyware.dominos.com

Company Info – biz.dominos.com

Twitter – twitter.com/dominos

Facebook – facebook.com/dominos

Instagram – instagram.com/dominos

YouTube – youtube.com/dominos

Please visit our Investor Relations website at biz.dominos.com to view news, announcements, earnings releases, investor presentations and conference webcasts.

SOURCE Domino's Pizza, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.dominos.com

