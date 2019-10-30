Domino's Pizza Announces Recapitalization Transaction

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ), the largest pizza company in the world based on retail sales, today announced that certain of its subsidiaries intend to complete a recapitalization transaction, which will include the issuance of a new series of securitized debt under their existing securitized financing facility. The Company also expects these subsidiaries to enter into a new variable funding note facility.

The Company's subsidiaries intend to issue $600 million of new securitized notes (the "2019 Notes") and to use the proceeds to pay transaction fees and for general corporate purposes, including distributions to holders of the Company's common stock, other equivalent payments and/or stock repurchases. The Company expects that these subsidiaries also will enter into a new $200 million variable funding note facility, which will replace the existing $175 million variable funding note facility. As of September 8, 2019, there was approximately $48.1 million of outstanding letters of credit and no outstanding borrowings under the existing variable note funding facility.

The consummation of the note offering is subject to market and other conditions and is anticipated to close in the fourth quarter of 2019. However, there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to successfully complete the recapitalization transaction on the terms described, or at all.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the 2019 Notes, the variable funding notes or any other security. The notes to be offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933.

About Domino's Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world based on retail sales, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 16,500 stores in over 85 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $13.5 billion in 2018, with nearly $6.6 billion in the U.S. and more than $6.9 billion internationally. In the third quarter of 2019, Domino's had global retail sales of over $3.2 billion, with over $1.6 billion in the U.S. and over $1.6 billion internationally. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 98% of Domino's stores as of the third quarter of 2019. Emphasis on technology innovation helped Domino's achieve more than half of all global retail sales in 2018 from digital channels. In the U.S., Domino's generates over 65% of sales via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms, including those developed for Google Home, Facebook Messenger, Apple Watch, Amazon Echo and Twitter – as well as Domino's HotSpots®, an ordering platform featuring over 200,000 unique, non-traditional delivery locations. In late 2017, Domino's began an industry-first test of self-driving vehicle delivery, and in June 2019 announced a partnership with Nuro, furthering its exploration and testing of autonomous pizza delivery.

